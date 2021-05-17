Production at Chinese factories slows as bottlenecks hamper crimp production

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese factories slowed production growth in April and retail sales fell short of expectations as officials warned of new issues affecting the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy.

FILE PHOTO: A worker welds a steel bicycle rim at a sports equipment manufacturing plant in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 2, 2019. China Daily via REUTERS / File Photo

As Chinese exporters benefit from strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw material costs have weighed on production, cooling the meteoric economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis from last year.

Factory output rose 9.8% in April from a year ago, as expected, but slower than the 14.1% surge in March, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 17.7%, much lower than forecast to increase 24.9% and 34.2% in March.

NBS spokesman Fu Linghui said that while China’s economy showed steady improvement in April, new issues are emerging as well, including rising international commodity prices.

The bases for the domestic economic recovery are not yet certain, Fu said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

For businesses as a whole, price increases are conducive to improving business efficiency, but the pressure on downstream industries needs to be taken into account, he added.

Factory price inflation in China hit its highest pace since October 2017 in April. This could increase further in the second and third quarters, according to a central bank report last week.

The slower growth rates in April’s activity indicators were also due in part to weaker base effects as year-over-year comparisons moved away from the very steep declines seen when the coronavirus hit. closed much of the country in early 2020.

In the factory sector, growth in motor vehicle production fell sharply from 69.8% to 6.8%, in part due to the base effect as well as critical shortages of used semiconductors. in automotive systems.

Growth in cement production slowed in April and coal production fell year on year, although aluminum and crude steel production reached record levels, helped by firm demand.

The Chinese economy is showing signs of an unbalanced recovery: strong exports and domestic investment on the one hand, but weak consumption on the other, Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note.

The travel, leisure and entertainment industries are large employers and are still held back by uncertainty over COVID-19, he said.

Home appliance sales growth fell particularly sharply in April from the previous month, from 38.9% year-on-year growth in March to 6.1%, according to NBS data.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior economist for China at Capital Economics, said in a note that month-to-month retail sales growth was well below its pre-pandemic rate.

Looking ahead, we believe the rebound in consumption should accelerate again in the coming months as the labor market continues to tighten, he said.

TIME TO REASSESS?

China’s economy grew at a record 18.3% in the first quarter, and many economists expect growth to exceed 8% this year.

Exports accelerated in April, thanks to strong demand for Chinese products amid a sustained economic recovery in the United States and blocking of industrial production in other countries.

However, April also saw factory activity slow due to supply bottlenecks and rising costs and policymakers recognized some of the recent weaknesses seen in the economic recovery.

A high-level decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said last month that the country would encourage industrial and private investment to recover as quickly as possible.

The Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping also warned that China’s economic recovery remains uneven and its foundations are not yet solid.

Monday’s activity indicators also showed that capital investment rose 19.9% ​​in the first four months compared to the same period a year earlier, slowing from the increase of 25. 6% from January to March.

Private sector fixed asset investment, which accounts for around 60% of total investment, rose 21.0% in January-April, compared to a 26.0% jump in the first three months.

The government could suspend tightening monetary policy for now and watch the pace of the recovery, said Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management.