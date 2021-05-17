Large-cap US ETF-owned stocks underperformed

<>

Large-cap US stocks, favored by exchange-traded funds, have underperformed the broader market in recent years, raising concerns that “crowding” of popular companies could hurt returns.

Analysis of the constituents of the S&P 100 by Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX, a New York-based brokerage firm, revealed that since 2018, the stocks most held by ETFs have tended to perform worse than those more lightly held by these funds.

Additionally, this negative correlation “has grown stronger over the past three years,” said Deluard, “which I find interesting and perhaps consistent with the idea that high ETF participation depresses future returns in equity. pushing valuations up ”.

If this thesis is correct, then “the best opportunities for wealth creation should therefore lie outside popular funds and indices,” he added.

Deluard’s research adds some credibility to the arguments of some value investors that the rise of ETFs is just the latest example of ‘crowd madness’ and that price-insensitive index funds are creating’ passive bubbles. By stacking up in the same momentum-driven actions. , only for these bubbles to burst afterwards.

The booming global ETF industry has seen its assets nearly double to $ 9 billion since the end of 2018, according to figures from the consultancy firm ETFGI, with most of that money being both in the United States and in the United States. actions.

At the same time, there has been a partial shift from large market cap-weighted ETFs – which inject money into each stock of an index based on its pre-existing size – to tightly focused thematic ETFs and those investing in. the basis factors of governance.

The assets of thematic ETFs have tripled since the end of 2018 to reach $ 382 billion, according to the ETFGI, while those of ESG ETFs have increased nine-fold to reach $ 246 billion over the same period.

This has fueled suggestions that ETFs have shifted from attempting to passively mirror stock markets to actively forming them, skewing the prices of some companies, as an ever-increasing share of the money is flowing in the preferred stocks of ” ETF darlings ”.

However, data from StoneX suggests the opposite may be true, with lower stocks posting larger gains.

Deluard found that the share of ownership of ETFs ranged from 4.1% to 11.2% for the 100 largest US stocks.

The 10 weakest stocks held by ETFs include five that have more than doubled investor money in the past three years: Morgan Stanley, T-Mobile US, Deere & Co, Amazon and Tesla, the latter with a return. disproportionate total of 820%. .

Apple, Alphabet and Facebook are in the same quadrant.

In contrast, the stocks most valued by ETFs include a disproportionate number of weak companies, such as Gilead Sciences, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Intel and 3M, alongside a smaller number of successful companies such as Texas chip designers. Instruments, Qualcomm and Lam Research.

Deluard downplayed the importance of his findings to some extent, saying the negative correlation between the level of ETF ownership and performance was statistically “low” and that the relative performance of the sector “was the main driver” of returns. .

While there has been high-profile coverage of some tech ETFs, the ETF industry as a whole tends to be underweight in tech stocks, which it attributes to a significant block of stocks typically locked in the markets. founders’ stakes and employee ownership, leaving less to the outside. investors.

Likewise, despite the rise of ESG ETFs, the industry as a whole is still overweight oil companies such as Chevron and ExxonMobil, which are favored by value and dividend ETFs.

A comparable analysis conducted by Deluard over the period 2012-2018 revealed a weaker, although still negative, relationship between ETF ownership and performance.

Nonetheless, while its results can be attributed to a statistical quirk, there is at least no evidence that growing ETF ownership is distorting the market by driving up the prices of ETF darlings at the expense of unloved and neglected stocks. .

Deluard does not rule out, however, the possibility that ETFs may push up the prices of small- and mid-cap stocks that are less able to absorb large ETF inflows, such as those in popular areas like miners. ‘gold or cybersecurity companies.

“Passive distortions are probably much greater for small caps whose limited free float may be overwhelmed by relentless buying of index funds,” he said.

Peter Sleep, senior portfolio manager at 7 Investment Management, warned that Deluard’s conclusions could vary somewhat if based on free-float market capitalization, omitting the founders’ stakes from the calculation.

On this basis, ETFs would hold a higher percentage of stocks of technology companies, which would reduce the tendency for low-held stocks to perform better.

Overall, however, Sleep praised the results, saying, “I think that’s a good thing. You often hear people say that the market only goes up because of ETFs, ”an argument that analysis undermines.

Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA Research, said the results went counter to what he might have expected, and may have meant that stocks darling ETFs first saw an unsustainable rise, followed by a reversion to the mean.

“There were two stories there,” he says. “One is that too much money goes into ETFs and so they drive the car, and stock prices are dragged along with them. It seems to disprove that, ”Rosenbluth said.

“The second is that people are going to pile on these [ETF darling] stocks and stocks will fall. “

