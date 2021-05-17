Business
Large-cap US ETF-owned stocks underperformed
<>
Interested in ETFs?
Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis, and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs.
Large-cap US stocks, favored by exchange-traded funds, have underperformed the broader market in recent years, raising concerns that “crowding” of popular companies could hurt returns.
Analysis of the constituents of the S&P 100 by Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX, a New York-based brokerage firm, revealed that since 2018, the stocks most held by ETFs have tended to perform worse than those more lightly held by these funds.
Additionally, this negative correlation “has grown stronger over the past three years,” said Deluard, “which I find interesting and perhaps consistent with the idea that high ETF participation depresses future returns in equity. pushing valuations up ”.
If this thesis is correct, then “the best opportunities for wealth creation should therefore lie outside popular funds and indices,” he added.
Deluard’s research adds some credibility to the arguments of some value investors that the rise of ETFs is just the latest example of ‘crowd madness’ and that price-insensitive index funds are creating’ passive bubbles. By stacking up in the same momentum-driven actions. , only for these bubbles to burst afterwards.
The booming global ETF industry has seen its assets nearly double to $ 9 billion since the end of 2018, according to figures from the consultancy firm ETFGI, with most of that money being both in the United States and in the United States. actions.
At the same time, there has been a partial shift from large market cap-weighted ETFs – which inject money into each stock of an index based on its pre-existing size – to tightly focused thematic ETFs and those investing in. the basis factors of governance.
The assets of thematic ETFs have tripled since the end of 2018 to reach $ 382 billion, according to the ETFGI, while those of ESG ETFs have increased nine-fold to reach $ 246 billion over the same period.
This has fueled suggestions that ETFs have shifted from attempting to passively mirror stock markets to actively forming them, skewing the prices of some companies, as an ever-increasing share of the money is flowing in the preferred stocks of ” ETF darlings ”.
However, data from StoneX suggests the opposite may be true, with lower stocks posting larger gains.
Deluard found that the share of ownership of ETFs ranged from 4.1% to 11.2% for the 100 largest US stocks.
The 10 weakest stocks held by ETFs include five that have more than doubled investor money in the past three years: Morgan Stanley, T-Mobile US, Deere & Co, Amazon and Tesla, the latter with a return. disproportionate total of 820%. .
Apple, Alphabet and Facebook are in the same quadrant.
In contrast, the stocks most valued by ETFs include a disproportionate number of weak companies, such as Gilead Sciences, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Intel and 3M, alongside a smaller number of successful companies such as Texas chip designers. Instruments, Qualcomm and Lam Research.
Deluard downplayed the importance of his findings to some extent, saying the negative correlation between the level of ETF ownership and performance was statistically “low” and that the relative performance of the sector “was the main driver” of returns. .
While there has been high-profile coverage of some tech ETFs, the ETF industry as a whole tends to be underweight in tech stocks, which it attributes to a significant block of stocks typically locked in the markets. founders’ stakes and employee ownership, leaving less to the outside. investors.
Likewise, despite the rise of ESG ETFs, the industry as a whole is still overweight oil companies such as Chevron and ExxonMobil, which are favored by value and dividend ETFs.
A comparable analysis conducted by Deluard over the period 2012-2018 revealed a weaker, although still negative, relationship between ETF ownership and performance.
Nonetheless, while its results can be attributed to a statistical quirk, there is at least no evidence that growing ETF ownership is distorting the market by driving up the prices of ETF darlings at the expense of unloved and neglected stocks. .
Deluard does not rule out, however, the possibility that ETFs may push up the prices of small- and mid-cap stocks that are less able to absorb large ETF inflows, such as those in popular areas like miners. ‘gold or cybersecurity companies.
“Passive distortions are probably much greater for small caps whose limited free float may be overwhelmed by relentless buying of index funds,” he said.
Peter Sleep, senior portfolio manager at 7 Investment Management, warned that Deluard’s conclusions could vary somewhat if based on free-float market capitalization, omitting the founders’ stakes from the calculation.
On this basis, ETFs would hold a higher percentage of stocks of technology companies, which would reduce the tendency for low-held stocks to perform better.
Overall, however, Sleep praised the results, saying, “I think that’s a good thing. You often hear people say that the market only goes up because of ETFs, ”an argument that analysis undermines.
Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA Research, said the results went counter to what he might have expected, and may have meant that stocks darling ETFs first saw an unsustainable rise, followed by a reversion to the mean.
“There were two stories there,” he says. “One is that too much money goes into ETFs and so they drive the car, and stock prices are dragged along with them. It seems to disprove that, ”Rosenbluth said.
“The second is that people are going to pile on these [ETF darling] stocks and stocks will fall. “
<>
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]