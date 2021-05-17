Gojek and Tokopedia merge to form GoTo group – TechCrunch





Giant Gojek and market Tokopedia said on Monday they had combined their businesses to form GoTo Group, the largest tech group in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country currently sailing to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. . Gojeks Andre Soelistyo will lead the combined business as CEO of GoTo Group, with Tokopedias Patrick Cao as Chairman of GoTo Group. Kevin Aluwi will remain CEO of Gojek and William Tanuwijaya will remain CEO of Tokopedia, the two companies said in a joint announcement. The combined entity is “a globally unique and highly complementary ecosystem,” the two companies said, saying GoTo includes: Group total gross transaction value (GTV) of over $ 22 billion in 2020

Over 1.8 billion transactions in 2020

Total number of registered drivers of more than two million in December 2020

Over 11 million merchant partners in December 2020

Over 100 million monthly active users (MAU)

An ecosystem that encompasses 2% of Indonesian GDP The deal, which has been underway for several months, comes after Gojek spent several quarters exploring a merger with its main Southeast Asian rival, Grab. For its part, Tokopedia was in talks at the end of last year to continue a public listing this year. Last month, Gojek and Tokopedia sought approval from their respective investors. During their interviews, GoTo’s proposed valuation was $ 18 billion. The companies did not comment on the final assessment today. The friendship of the founders of Gojek and Tokopedia – two of Indonesia’s biggest startups – may have helped secure the deal, and the two companies began working together in 2015 to speed up e-commerce deliveries in using the local network of Gojeks drivers. “Businesses will continue to thrive and coexist as stand-alone brands within the strengthened ecosystem,” they said Monday. In the meantime, Grab has since announced plans to go public in the United States through PSPC and is seeking a valuation of $ 39.6 billion, which, if completed under current terms, would be the largest such deal. . “Today is a truly historic day as we mark the start of GoTo and the next phase of growth for Gojek, Tokopedia and GoTo Financial. Gojek drivers will offer even more Tokopedia packages, merchant partners of all sizes will benefit from enhanced business solutions and we will use our combined scale to increase financial inclusion in an emerging region with untapped growth potential. For the consumer, GoTo Group will continue to reduce friction and provide the best delivery of products and services. This is the next step on an exciting journey and I am honored and proud to lead the GoTo movement, said Andre Soelistyo, CEO of GoTo Group, in a statement. Existing investors – including Alibaba Group, Astra International, BlackRock, Capital Group, DST, Facebook, Google, JD.com, KKR, Northstar, Pacific Century Group, PayPal, Provident, Sequoia Capital India, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Telkomsel, Temasek, Tencent, Visa and Warburg Pincus – supported the merger, the two companies said. Tokopedias Co-Founder and CEO William Tanuwijaya said: The creation of GoTo Group proves that you can believe in an Indonesian dream and make it come true. Our goal has always been to build a business that creates social impact at scale, leveling the playing field for small businesses and giving consumers equal access to goods and services across the country. In addition to accelerating the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy, GoTo Group will make it easier for people from all walks of life to access quality products and services, anytime, anywhere. We still have a long way to go to reach our goals, but today it is about starting this journey together.

