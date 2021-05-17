WPI inflation hits double digits in April





NEW DELHI : Wholesale price inflation in India soared to double digits in April as price pressure built up from rising oil and commodity prices, reflecting strong cost pressures. Data released on Monday by the Commerce Ministry showed inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (MPI) rose to 10.49% in April from 7.39% the month before. While food inflation rose to 4.92%, that of fuels and manufactured goods rose to 20.94% and 9.01% respectively. In contrast, retail inflation fell to a three-month low at 4.29% in April as favorable base effects gave a false sense of normalcy. Analysts believe the onset of the second wave of the pandemic is likely to cap demand impulses amid a prolonged negative output gap, but potential supply disruptions amid increasing stringency of restrictions on demand. statewide will deserve attention. Escalating cases of covides have overwhelmed India’s healthcare system, forcing many states to announce localized lockdowns and nightly curfews that are expected to delay a sharp recovery in domestic economic activity. Moodys Investors Service on Tuesday cut its FY22 economic growth forecast for India to 9.3% from an earlier estimate of 13.7%, citing the negative impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, S&P Global Ratings said it expects India’s GDP growth of 9.8% in its moderate scenario and 8.2% in the severe scenario, depending on when the current wave of infection peaks. . The central bank is expected to keep the policy rate unchanged and will certainly maintain an accommodative stance to ensure sufficient liquidity and prevent long-term interest rates from rising, the Asian Development Bank said earlier this month. While inflation will remain within the target range, upward pressures on bond yields may come from the large budget deficit, aggressive government borrowing program in FY21, and rising global bond yields. . Large capital inflows pose a challenge to the central bank as it simultaneously strives to maintain price and exchange rate stability and to set interest rates that facilitate economic recovery, ”he added. . To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos