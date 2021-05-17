SEC 2021 Examinations Division Exam Priorities – Corporate / Commercial Law

To print this article, simply register or connect to Mondaq.com.

Last March, the Securities and Exchange Commission released its new report on its review priorities for 2021 (the “Report”).22 The report covers a wide range of issues. This article focuses on areas of interest to the structured products industry.

RETAIL INVESTORS

The Reviews Division (the “Division”) stated in the report its continued desire to focus on the protection of retail investors, and the Division will prioritize reviews of financial intermediaries such as registered investment advisers ( “RIA”) and registered investment firms, brokers, dealers and dual-registered or affiliated firms. These reviews will focus on investments and services marketed to retail investors.

BEST INTEREST REGULATION

The Division plans to expand the scope of regulatory best interest reviews. While screenings have focused on the implementation of Best Interest regulation by brokers, future reviews will assess the processes used for compliance and changes to product offerings, as well as questioning recommendations made. by brokers to clients, including whether such recommendations are in the best interests of clients.23 In addition, the Division will also conduct enhanced transaction testing by “ evaluating company policies and procedures designed to address additional elements of the best interests of regulation, recommending renewals and considering alternatives, complex product recommendations, an assessment of costs and reasonably available alternatives, how sales – based fees paid to brokers and representatives affect recommendations, as well as policies and procedures regarding how brokers identify and deal with conflicts of interest.24

REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVICE TRUSTEE OBLIGATION AND CRS FORM

The Division reaffirmed its commitment to examine the fiduciary duties of care and loyalty that RIAs owe to their clients, and the Division will focus, among others, on:

RIA advice on whether account or program types are in the best interest of the client;

RIA’s disclosure of any conflicts of interest “which could cause RIA to consciously or subconsciously give advice which is not disinterested so that their clients can give their informed consent to the conflict;” 25

and

and The risks associated with “fees and expenses, complex products, best execution and undisclosed or insufficiently disclosed compensation arrangements” and the risk associated with each.26

Regarding compliance with the CRS form, the Division plans to prioritize examinations of brokers and RIAs.

FRAUD, SALES PRACTICES AND CONFLICTS

Reviews will focus on the conduct of retail investors, with particular emphasis on: “(1) seniors, including recommendations and advice from entities and individuals targeting retiree communities; (2) teachers ; (3) military personnel; and (4) individuals saving for retirement. “27 The Division also plans to focus on the following:

Recommendations regarding the type of account, conversions and deferrals;

The sales practices used for each type of product, including structured products;

Whether brokers meet their legal and compliance obligations when providing retail clients with access to complex strategies;

How companies comply with recent changes to the definition of accredited investor when recommending and selling certain private offerings;

Whether fees, expenses, and revenue sharing arrangements are properly disclosed, encompassing revenue sharing arrangements between a listed company and an issuer, service providers and others, and direct or indirect compensation to staff for the execution of transactions with clients; and

Consideration of the calculation of AIR fees will include: “(1) errors in the calculation of advisory fees, including, but not limited to, failure to exclude certain participations from the calculation of management fees; ( 2) inaccurate calculations or phased charges, including failure to provide breakpoints and aggregated household accounts; and (3) non-reimbursement of prepaid charges for terminated accounts. “

Operation of RIAs and use of turnkey asset management platforms.28

RETAIL TARGETED INVESTMENTS

The Division reaffirmed its commitment to monitor securities products that may present increased risk to retail investors such as mutual funds and ETFs, municipal securities, microcap securities and other income securities. fixed. With respect to mutual funds and ETFs, the Division will focus on:

The incentives offered to businesses and financial services professionals that may cause them to choose a higher cost mutual fund when a similar lower cost option is available.

“Recommendations and disclosures by financial intermediaries regarding ETFs, including adequacy of risk disclosure and suitability, particularly in niche or leveraged / inverted ETFs.”29

With respect to municipal and other fixed income securities, the Division will review brokers, underwriters and municipal councilors to determine whether each is meeting their obligations under disclosure to municipal issuers. The Division will further examine “the trading activity of municipal and corporate bond brokers to verify compliance with best execution obligations; fairness of prices, markups and discounts, and commissions; and requirements. disclosures, including mark-ups and markdown disclosures. “30

Regarding microcap securities, the Division reaffirmed its commitment to deter fraud and raised concerns over false claims by these companies regarding the pandemic, to which the Commission responded by suspending trading in various securities. The Division plans to focus on:

“Management by the transfer agent of microcap distributions and stock transfers;

Broker sales practices and their consistency with the best interests of regulation; and

Brokers’ compliance with certain regulatory requirements, including the localization requirements of the SHO regulations, penny stock disclosures under rules 15g-2 through 15g-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the obligation to monitor and report suspicious activity and other money laundering obligations. “31

FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY (FINTECH) AND INNOVATION, INCLUDING DIGITAL ASSETS

The Division reaffirms its commitment to keep abreast of the latest fintech innovations and plans to focus its efforts on:

Implementation and integration of RegTech in corporate compliance programs

Establishment of controls and compliance around the creation, receipt and use of alternative data

Examine players in the digital asset market to determine: “(1) whether investments are in the best interests of investors; (2) portfolio management and trading practices; (3) security of funds and assets of investors; clients; (4) pricing and evaluation; (5) effectiveness of compliance programs and controls, and (6) oversight of sales representatives’ outside business activities. “32

THE LIBOR TRANSITION

The Division intends to examine the risks of ‘market players such as RIAs, brokers, investment firms, city councilors, transfer agents and clearing agencies to assess their understanding. any exposure to LIBOR, their preparations for the planned termination of LIBOR. and the move to an alternative benchmark rate, in relation to the own financial issues of declarants and those of their clients and clients. “33

