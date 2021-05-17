Ryanair Q4 2021 results





LONDON Ryanair has reported a “strong recovery” in bookings in recent weeks, but said business continued to be difficult. The airline on Monday announced a net loss of 815 million euros ($ 989 million) in a full year, as the Covid-19 restrictions lowered its traffic levels by 81%. Analysts had forecast a net loss of 933 million euros for the 12 months ending in March, according to Refinitiv. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said it was a “very difficult year” but the company “was waiting with tremendous optimism”. “In the first week of April, we took just under half a million bookings. Six weeks later, last week, we took 1.5 million bookings. So we are seeing a very strong upturn in bookings; trips start from June and July, August, “O’Leary said. “I think if these trends continue we will look reasonably optimistic towards a very solid second quarter of traffic recovery.” Regardless of the recent surge, Ryanair only expects to break even within 12 months until March 2022. “Fiscal year 22 (full fiscal year 2022) continues to be difficult, with uncertainty as to when and where Covid’s lockdowns and travel restrictions will be relaxed,” he said in a statement Monday. Ryanair expects traffic for the year through March 2022 to be in the lower end of its 80 million to 120 million passenger range. From the year through March 2021, the airline reported 27.5 million customers. Price pressure Despite the acceleration of vaccinations and European governments starting to welcome tourists again, Ryanair does not expect prices to rise in the short term. In fact, O’Leary told CNBC there was “tremendous value” for British families looking to vacation in Europe this summer. However, he warned that there could be some price pressure in late 2021 and summer 2022. “We have to be careful though, in winter 21 and certainly in summer 22, because as Europe recovers from Covid there is no doubt that there will be around 20% less capacity” , O’Leary told CNBC. Squawk Box Europe. Passenger jets, operated by Ryanair Holdings, stand on the tarmac at London Stansted Airport in Stansted, UK on May 1, 2020. Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

