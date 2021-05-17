BGHL Euro NAV & Share buyback

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary actions
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited wish to announce the following information for the Company.
Office closes on May 14, 2021.
Estimated NAV
|Shares in euros
|Sterling shares
|Estimated NAV
|26.7162
|23.2734
|Estimated BAT performance
|-1.37%
|-1.41%
|Estimated YTD Yield
|3.01%
|2.22%
|Estimated ITD yield
|167.16%
|132.73%
Net asset value and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Shares in euros
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|9:30 p.m.
|N / A
|Premium / discount over estimated net asset value
|-20.27%
|N / A
|Sterling shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N / A
|N / A
|Premium / discount over estimated net asset value
|N / A
|N / A
Transactions on own securities purchased in cash
|Ordinary actions
|Shares in euros
|Sterling shares
|Number of shares
|46,000
|N / A
|Average price
|21.35
|N / A
|Price range
|N / A
|N / A
|Liquidity improvement agreement
|Shares in euros
|Sterling shares
|Number of shares
|N / A
|N / A
|Average price
|N / A
|N / A
BGHL Capital
|BGHL ordinary shares
|Shares in euros
|Sterling shares
|Shares in circulation
|12,714,769
|294,494
|Held in cash
|46,000
|N / A
|Shares issued
|12,760,769
|294,494
Estimated NAV of the BG fund
|Class B shares in euros (estimated)
|224.7714
|Class GBP A shares (estimated)
|123.4815
Class B Euro Shares of the BG Fund are not subject to investment management fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees for his role as Investment Manager of BGHL .
For more information, please contact:
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email: [email protected]
The Company is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The company has received the necessary approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the Guernsey States Policy Board. The Company is registered with the Dutch Securities and Markets Authority as an undertaking for collective investment in accordance with article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) . The shares of the Company (the “Shares”) are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The shares are also listed on the UK Listing Authority’s official list and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange for listed securities.
This is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not aim at, constitute, nor form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor any sale, issue or transfer of the listed securities. to in this posting in any jurisdiction in violation of applicable law.
Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, nor will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). In addition, the securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Therefore, such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, United States nationals, except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and in certain circumstances. circumstances that will not require the issuer. of these securities to be registered under the law on investment companies. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States.
You should always keep in mind that:
- all investments are subject to risk;
- past results are no guarantee of future results;
- the performance of BGHL’s investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your initial investment; and
- if you have the slightest doubt about the content of this communication or if you are considering making an investment decision, you are advised to consult a financial expert.
This communication is for informational purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be taken as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.