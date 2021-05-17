End of wasted wind energy? Vestas unveils its blade recycling technology





FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands beside the blades and bases of wind turbines in the grounds of the Vestas Wind Technology Company’s factory, located in north China’s Tianjin city, September 14, 2010 . REUTERS / David Gray / File Photo COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Wind turbine maker Vestas on Monday unveiled new technology that it says allows wind turbine blades to be fully recycled, preventing the spillage of old blades. Turbine blades are expected to account for 43 million tonnes of waste in 2050, according to a 2017 study from the University of Cambridge. Most blades end up in landfills because they are difficult to recycle. The new technology will be an important step in creating a future where landfill is no longer required for blade decommissioning, Allan Poulsen, sustainability and advanced materials manager at Vestas, said in a statement. Turbine blades are made by heating a mixture of glass or carbon fibers and sticky epoxy resin, which combines the materials, providing a strong and lightweight composite material, but also makes it difficult to separate the original materials for the recycling. Using the new technology, the glass or carbon fiber is separated from the resin and then the chemicals further separate the resin into base materials, which are similar to virgin materials which can then be used to build new blades. Said Vestas. The project is a cooperation between Vestas; chemical producer Olin, which produces resin for turbine blades; Danish Technological Institute, an independent research and technology institute; and Denmarks Aarhus University. The project aims to develop the technology for production on an industrial scale within three years and also sees the potential of the technology to be used for aircraft and car components. Reporting by Tim Barsoe; Edited by Susan Fenton

