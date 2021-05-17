Asian mixed stocks after anti-virus brakes in Taiwan





BEIJING Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday after Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions and Wall Street recorded its biggest weekly drop in three months. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul declined. The benchmark Wall Streets S&P 500 rose on Friday but ended the week down 1.4%. Taiwan and Singapore announced restrictions on public gatherings and other restrictions over the weekend following an increase in new infections, raising concerns about the region’s economic recovery. Concerns about virus outbreaks may continue to persist in the region, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% to 3,524.04 after the Chinese government reported growth in retail spending, industrial production and investment decelerated in April from the previous explosive rate. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was down 0.8% to 27,867.96 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.6% to 28,204.14. A d The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.4% to 3,139.93 while the Sydneys S & P-ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,036.70. Indian Sensex opened 1% to 49,207.64. New Zealand and Singapore won while Bangkok and Jakarta retreated. The 180 new cases of coronavirus in Taiwan and 15 in Singapore were small compared to the thousands of Indians. But the rebound in economies that seemed to contain the disease raised concerns. Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines reimposed controls earlier in response to the increase in infections. Thailand, which had managed to keep the outbreaks under control for the most part by virtually closing its borders and imposing mandatory quarantines, reported nearly 10,000 new confirmed cases on Monday. About two-thirds of them were in prison. You don’t have much time to nip this in the bud before you can deal with a situation similar to India, ING’s Robert Carnell said in a report. The economic impact will largely depend on the success of the measures currently deployed. “ A d The Wall Streets gain on Friday was led by tech stocks. Retailers, banks and industrials also advanced. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% to 4,173.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1% to 34,382.13, ending down 1.1% for the week. The Nasdaq rose 2.3% to 13,429.98 for a weekly loss of 2.3%. This follows three days of massive selling amid investor concerns about a possible rise in inflation in the United States. The main indices had reached all-time highs the previous week. Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon.com and the parent company of Googles all rose 1% or more. Government data on Friday showed US retail spending held steady in April at the level of previous months, but was lower than expected for a 1% increase from March. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 3 cents to $ 65.40 a barrel on electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $ 1.55 on Friday to $ 65.37. Brent, used for the price of international oils, fell 3 cents to $ 68.68 per barrel in London. It closed $ 1.66 higher than the previous session at $ 68.71. A d The dollar was stable at 109.36 yen. The euro fell to $ 1.2129 from $ 1.2143.

