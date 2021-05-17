Moglix Funding: B2B Ecommerce Platform Moglix Enters Unicorn Club with $ 120 Million Funding





Business-to-business (B2B) commerce platform Moglix has raised $ 120 million in a new funding round led by Falcon Edge and Harvard Management Company for a valuation of $ 1 billion. This makes him the latest participant in the coveted Unicorn Club, with a total of 13 this year, so far. This is the second unicorn in the B2B commerce industry to be born this year, after Infra.Market, which raised $ 100 million led by Tiger Global.

Do you like this story? Receive an email covering the latest technology news of the day in less than 5 minutes! Thank you for subscribing to Tech Top 5 We’ll meet you soon in your inbox. Please wait… Existing Moglix investors like Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Venture Highway also participated in the round of funding, the company said on Monday. ETtech Founded in 2015, Moglix is ​​a B2B commerce platform in the field of industrial purchasing and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). The company is developing an operating system for manufacturing that provides its customers with a complete service covering sourcing, packaging, supply chain finance and highly integrated software. Our mission was to enable the creation of a $ 1 trillion manufacturing economy in India. Today, as we enter the next stage of our evolution, we believe this funding stage is a testament to our journey of innovation and disruption, said Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Moglix. Falcon Edge, with its deep roots in the Middle East and Europe and an understanding of state-owned enterprises will guide us through the next phase of our journey, Garg, a former IIT Kanpur and ISB alumnus, added in a statement. . With this, the company has now raised a total of $ 220 million. Accel Partners, International Finance Corporation, Composite Capital and Jungle Ventures are among its other existing investors. Moglix claims to have a network of over 5.00,000 SMEs and 3,000 manufacturing plants in India, Singapore, UK and UAE. Its customers include companies like Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Unilever, and PSUs like Air India and NTPC that purchase indirect materials through the Moglix platform. We have researched and followed Moglix for years, with our global experience in investing in online MRO platforms. Moglix’s distinctive customer value proposition and return on investment is seen in its excellent customer retention and revenue numbers. We believe Moglix is ​​now well positioned to scale and we are delighted to support the company in the next phase of its growth, said Navroz D Udwadia, co-founder of Falcon Edge Capital.



