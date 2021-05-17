Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to extend hours to attract foreign money





TOKYO – The Tokyo Stock Exchange will consider extending trading hours beyond the current 3 p.m. in a bid to increase its global presence by attracting foreign investors to other time zones, Nikkei learned on Monday. The plan, which also provides more opportunities for domestic retail investors who trade after work, will be limited to spot trading stocks. The exchange will discuss the plan with financial companies. A meeting of the Market Management Committee – an advisory body to TSE’s board of directors – is scheduled as early as this week as the exchange hopes the time change will be implemented ahead of its system reform slated for 2024. The meeting will solicit views from a wide range of market participants, including securities firms and institutional investors. Retail investors, many of whom trade after their day-to-day work is over, will also benefit from the extended trading hours. Many Japanese companies report their financial results and other important information after 3 p.m. when trading ends. After hours trading is therefore normally done on foreign exchanges and through Japan’s proprietary trading system. Night and night exchanges could help TSE improve its global competitiveness amid increased competition with foreign markets for investments. Current trading hours on the TSE are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., but the market is effectively only open for five hours with a fixed one hour lunch break. That’s considerably shorter than the six and a half hour day in New York and the seven day in Singapore. The Tokyo Stock Exchange is also considering canceling the fixed lunch break, in agreement with the US markets and some European markets.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos