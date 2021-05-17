Tokyo Stock Exchange Considering Longer Trading Hours, Nikkei Says





Bloomberg Glaxo has positive results; Johnson urges warning: virus update (Bloomberg) – Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have reported positive results from a mid-term study, offering optimism that their delayed Covid-19 vaccine could be cleared by the end of the year. Boris Johnson has said the next step out of the lockdown must be taken with a heavy dose of caution as new coronavirus restrictions are lifted on Monday. India has stepped up vaccinations for its population of 1.3 billion and Taiwan will ban foreigners from entering. Daily Covid cases in Thailand hit a record high. Key developments: Global Tracker: cases exceed 163 million; deaths exceed 3.37 million Vaccine Tracker: Over 1.45 billion doses administered The vaccine is airborne, scientists say. Now that authorities think so too, lack of vaccines leaves countries vulnerable as Covid spreads World’s worst stockpile rout worsens as Taiwan tightens virus limits CDC’s big mask change has gone from Secret science to surprise Sun-hungry Britons head south as flights resume after Bloombergs’ prediction team’s Covid virus ban here. Click CVID on terminal for global data on cases and deaths India plans to step up immunization (4:32 p.m. HK) India has stepped up immunization of its population of 1.3 billion as she braces for a new wave of infections, said Baijayant Panda, vice The biggest bet we’re making of course is that our vaccination rollout has been dramatically ramped up, the known BJP chief said on Monday. as Jay Panda, in an interview with Bloomberg TV Asia. By the end of the year we hope to have a majority of Indians vaccinated Hong Kong, Singapore Delay the travel bubble (4:19 p.m. HK) An air bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has been delayed as Singapore closes fights against a growing number of unrelated people. Cases linked to the more aggressive and transmissible strain of coronavirus known as B.1.617. A new announcement is expected to be made no later than June 13, the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Monday. Daily Covid cases in Thailand hit a record with outbreaks in prisons, construction camps and densely populated areas in the nation’s capital showing no signs of easing, putting pressure on authorities to speed up the sluggishness of the vaccination campaign. largest single-day increase since pandemic began, with 6,853 cases originating only from prison clusters Johnson calls for caution amid India Strain (3:54 p.m. HK) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said The next lockdown must be taken with a heavy dose of caution as new coronavirus restrictions are lifted on Monday. The government fears the highly transmissible strain of virus originating in India could lead to a significant increase in the number of cases and Steps Up Vaccine Deployment To People Over 35 This Week To Contain New Variant Ryanair Reports Record Loss (3:09 PM HK) Ryanair Holdings Plc posted record annual loss, while claiming that it is likely to break even this year, as immunization programs allow a Reservation has dramatically increased in recent s weeks, indicating a strong recovery in the second half of the year, although forward visibility remains close to zero, the Irish company said in a statement on Monday. : 05 pm HK) The Indian strain has become more prominent among the growing number of unrelated cases in Singapore, a sign that hidden chains of transmission of the variant have existed since Of the 17 unrelated cases identified on Sunday, six patients aged 29 to 57-year-olds previously tested positive for the strain known as B.1.617, according to updated health ministry data released overnight. 2:42 p.m. HK) Taiwan will ban the entry of foreign nationals without a residence from May 19 to June 18, according to a statement from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control website. Taiwan will also ban passengers in transit by airlines from May 19 to June 18. local Covid-19 cases on Monday, including 158 in Taipei City and 148 in New Taipei City UK Kwarteng plans to reopen June 21 (2:25 p.m. HK) Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng expects the UK to be able to complete the final step of reopening its economy on June 21 as scheduled. I expect this well to be reopened on June 21st. I think it will most likely happen, Kwarteng told Sky News on Monday Sanofi, Glaxo Vaccine Works Well in Study (1:30 p.m. HK) Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc reported positive results from a mid-term study redesign. for their Covid- Volunteers showed an immune response similar to people who have recovered from the coronavirus, Sanofi said on Monday. Those who were previously infected had a higher response after a single injection, which prompted companies to decide to test a second formulation to bring to market as a booster. supporting the expansion of vaccine production in Africa with President Ursula von der Leyen to support proposals for strategic vaccine production centers, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified European officials. national development agencies, said the FT. EU is also keen to help build regulatory capacity, including establishing the African Medicines Agency Indonesia to start private immunizations (12:09 HK) Indonesia’s private immunization program to start with 484,400 doses of Sinopharm vaccines, Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry known as Kadin, said on Monday via SMS. The first phase will prioritize the manufacturing sector at 20 locations in the greater Jakarta area, Kadin estimates that 20 to 26 million workers will be vaccinated. has suspended use of a certain batch of AstraZenecas vaccine pending an investigation of its side effects as a precautionary measure to test its toxicity and sterility. China vaccinates nearly 14 million people per day (11 a.m. HK) China vaccinates nearly 14 million people per day, a record for the country after detecting its first new group in months with a handful of cases in eastern Anhui Province and northeastern Liaoning region: many countries in Asia, including China, are struggling to tackle vaccine hesitancy. Some people have been courted in a sense of complacency due to the region’s early success in tackling the virus, while others are simply not confident in the safety or effectiveness of the vaccines available. ahead with the most trusted source of business news, 2021 Bloomberg LP

