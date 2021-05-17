Global equities and US futures mixed as virus cases rise in Asia | Associated press

BEIJING (AP) Global stock markets were mixed on Monday after the spike in new coronavirus cases in Thailand and Taiwan fueled fears of disease and Chinese factory and consumer activity was weaker than expected.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced while Tokyo declined.

Wall Street futures fell after the S&P 500 index gained on Friday, rebounding from massive selling earlier, but ended the week down 1.4% for its biggest weekly loss in three months.

Thailand has reported 9,635 new cases of the coronavirus. This added to concern after Taiwan and Singapore announced limits on public rallies and other brakes over the weekend following new infections. The rebound in economies that appeared to be in control of the disease fueled fears that the region’s recovery would be delayed.

The buying exuberance of everything that ended the week in New York City did not translate into Asian markets, Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley said in a report. Instead, it was the growing cases of Covid-19 across Asia that grabbed the headlines.

Investors were also eagerly awaiting the release of the notes from the last US Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday.

In early trading, the London FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 7,018.67 and the Frankfurt DAX lost less than 0.1% to 15,402.13. The CAC de Paris lost 0.2% to 6,373.84.

On Wall Street, futures on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.5% to 4,173.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1% to 34,382.13, ending down 1.1% for the week. The Nasdaq rose 2.3% to 13,429.98 for a weekly loss of 2.3%.

The Wall Street gain on Friday was led by tech stocks. Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon.com and Google’s parent company all grew by 1% or more. Retailers, banks and industrials also advanced.

This follows three days of massive selling amid investor concerns about a possible rise in inflation in the United States. The main indices had reached all-time highs the previous week.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,517.62 after government data showed April’s growth in factory output, retail spending and investment slowed by compared to the explosive rate of the previous month.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was down 0.9% to 27,824.83 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.6% to 28,194.09.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.6% to 3,134.52 while the Sydneys S & P-ASX 200 added 0.1% to 7,023.60.

The Indian Sensex rose 1.4% to 49,407.13. New Zealand and Singapore won while Bangkok and Jakarta retreated.

The 333 new cases of the virus in Taiwan and 21 in Singapore were small compared to the thousands in India. But they come after Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines reimposed restrictions in response to the increase in the number of cases.

You don’t have much time to nip this in the bud before you can deal with a situation similar to India, ING’s Robert Carnell said in a report. The economic impact will largely depend on the success of the measures currently deployed. “

In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 11 cents to $ 65.48 per barrel on electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $ 1.55 on Friday to $ 65.37. Brent, used for the price of international oils, added 13 cents to $ 68.84 a barrel in London. It closed $ 1.66 higher than the previous session at $ 68.71.

The dollar fell to 109.27 yen from 109.36 yen on Friday. The euro gained $ 1.2150 against $ 1.2143.