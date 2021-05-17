Bright Minds Biosciences share will start trading on the OTCQB Venture market on May 17, 2021





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bright Minds Biosciences (Bright Minds, BMB or the Company) (CSE: DRUG) (OTCQB: BMBIF), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of new transformative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy and pain, today announced that its shares will start trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the OTCQB) on May 17, 2021, under the symbol BMBIF. Operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., the OTCQB is designed for US and international start-up and development companies. Companies must be up-to-date in their financial reports and go through an annual management audit and certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial terms. The OTCQB has rigorous compliance and quality standards, giving investors better visibility to improve trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for the analysis and value of securities. The acceptance of the OTCQB is an important step in our company’s growth trajectory, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to strengthen visibility, increase liquidity and diversify our shareholder base. This additional exposure to financial markets will support our efforts to design and develop next-generation therapies to address the difficult-to-treat indications in mental health disorders and pain management. We are also in the process of listing on a leading US stock exchange, said Ian McDonald, CEO of Bright Minds. The company will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol DRUG. The Company further announced that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a service provider (the Creditor) to settle a total of CAN $ 36,600 in debt (the Debt). In settlement of the debt, the company will issue a total of 6,100 common shares of the capital of the company (the Debt actions) at a deemed price of C $ 6.00 per debt share (the Debt settlement). All securities issued in connection with debt settlement are subject to a statutory holding period of four months plus one day from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the debt settlement is subject to a number of conditions, including obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. The securities of the Company mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act) or any state securities law. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or under an exemption from the requirements. registration of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. About Bright Minds Bright Minds is focused on developing new transformative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next-generation serotonin agonists designed to precisely target neurocircuit abnormalities that lead to dysfunctional behaviors. The Company is developing targeted therapies with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders through the use of serotonergic compounds by leveraging its scientific expertise and world-class drug development to advance the next generation of safe and effective drugs. Bright Minds drugs mitigate the therapeutic aspects of psychedelics and other serotonergics while minimizing side effects, creating drugs that are superior to first generation compounds, such as psilocybin. Investor contact: Judy DiClemente

E: [email protected] T: (212) 452-2793



