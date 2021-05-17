AT&T and Discovery set to close landmark deal





LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 04: (LR) Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill attend the 'Justice League' photocall at College on November 4, 2017 in London, England.

Getty

AT&T



T

, the world’s largest telecommunications company by revenue, and Discovery



DIAL

are on the verge of reaching an agreement to merge the two entities with the union which is expected to be officially announced as early as this week. The merger would combine Discoverys’ unscripted channels in Lifestyle, Nature, Science, Adventure and Cooking (including Food Network and HGTV) with host of AT&T brands – including WarnerMedia, CNN, and HBO – many of which were acquired when buying Time in 2018. Warner for $ 108.7 billion. Strategically, the move will also work to create a streaming entity with considerable influence, combining HBO / HBO Max with Discovery +. HBO platforms have around 64 million subscribers worldwide, while Discovery +, which launched in January, currently has 13 million. The move adds another powerful player in the streaming wars who is already seeing Netflix



NFLX

comfortably maintain 208 million subscribers worldwide and Disney



Dis

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – February 12: Movie buffs watch The Dark Knight with Heath Ledger during a Public tribute to the late actor outdoor movie night at Burswood Park on February 12, 2011 in Perth, Australia. Australian actor Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker in the movie The Dark Knight. Ledger died of an accidental toxic combination of prescription drugs on January 22, 2008.

Wars streaming Another factor in consolidating the two entities is debt reduction. AT&T's purchase of DirecTV for $ 48 billion in 2016 ended up going against the market trend with the aforementioned streaming giant Netflix, as well as Amazon.

Getty Images

Wars streaming Another factor in consolidating the two entities is debt reduction. AT&T’s purchase of DirecTV for $ 48 billion in 2016 ended up going against the market trend with the aforementioned streaming giant Netflix, as well as Amazon.



AMZN

and Hulu, taking considerable steam at the same time. The pay TV market has been hit hard by consistent and significant losses over the past few years. This was AT & Ts’ first effort to replace the growing competition that the streaming market acted on 4 years ago. In the end, AT&T ended up negotiating a deal in February with private equity firm TPG to make DirecTV an independent entity with a valuation now of $ 16.25 billion, which is a huge loss for the giant. telecommunications. The competition to bring eyeballs to the screen is only just beginning, with many predictive streaming services in the future having a near monopoly on audiences worldwide, as the technological infrastructure to take in. platform load improves, with viewers craving choice more than ever. There’s also the debate over the content. Will studios, channels and services still distribute some of their IP content to other brands outside of their network or will they keep everything in-house to potentially strengthen their offering? Increased competition will almost certainly help support the content production industry around the world. Platforms will need to improve their content offering with increased budgets to compete with their competition, especially Disney with its vast array of properties to operate. Consolidation certainly adds to the mix, but will it be enough to compete with early incumbents Netflix and Amazon, as well as global content powerhouse Disney? As we have seen, the content will always win.

