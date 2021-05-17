Asian stock markets mixed on pandemic outlook





Asian stock markets ended mixed on Monday, as Hong Kong and Shanghai rose, but Tokyo and Taiwan declined in the face of the stubborn COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan’s TWSE index fell 3%, adding to last week’s 8.4% drop, as island officials informed residents that Taipei schools would teach online and residents should stay home as much as possible to help reduce the virus. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 opened evenly on signals from Wall Street, but declined in trading, ending down 0.9% as traders weigh on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country and the outlook for overdue vaccination. Japan is grappling with its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, posting a near-record daily number of new cases. However, only 3% of the country’s population received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the lowest of any major developed country, according to the Japan Times. The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell from 259.64 to 27,824.83, as losing shows outnumbered winners 127 to 91. The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s REIT index rose 1.1% on the day. In other news, the Tokyo Stock Exchange may extend trading hours beyond the current 3 p.m. closing bell to help facilitate transactions for foreign investors in other time zones, the news service reported. Nikkei. In addition, Japanese producer prices rose 3.6% in April from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan reported. The prices of petroleum and non-ferrous metals led to price increases. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opened higher and faltered in trading, but ended up 0.6% as investors returned to the hot and cold tech sector. The Hang Seng TECH index was up 1.8% on the day, boosted by the switch from bargain hunters to stocks in the online shopping platform Metituan (3690: HK), which was up 4 , 2%. The wide-gauge Hang Seng increased from 166.52 to 28,194.09, although losing issues outnumbered winners 26 to 24. Separately, on its first day of trading, the SF Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns the logistics assets of Chinese courier company SF Holdings, fell 16.5%. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.8% to 3,517.62. In economic news, retail sales in China rose 17.7% in April from a year earlier, below expectations, while industrial production rose 9.8%, reported responsible. On other stock markets, the South Korean Kospi fell 0.6%; the Australian ASX 200 dipped 0.1%; the Singapore Straits Times Index rose 0.8% and the Thai Set remained stable. At the end of the session in Mumbai, the Sensex index was up 1.7%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos