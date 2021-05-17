Federal Bank records best quarterly net profit in history, up 59% to Rs 477 cr





The Kochi-based private sector lender Federal Bank reported 59 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in net income in the March quarter of FY21 due to lower provisions and d ” regular net interest income (NII). Banks’ net profit for the period was Rs 477.81 crore, its highest on record in a quarter, compared to Rs 301.23 crore a year ago. However, the bank’s operating profit was down 7.74 percent in T4FY21 to Rs 885 crore, compared to Rs 959.31 crore in T4FY20. The lender’s NII increased 17% year-on-year to Rs 1,420. 37 crore but other income was down percent to Rs 465 crore as there was a one-time cash gain during the corresponding period last year. The net interest margin stood at 3.23 percent, up one basis point (bps) sequentially and 19 bps year-on-year. The lender said it had created a provision of Rs 21 crore for interest on the interest reversal for borrowers as per the Supreme Court order. The lender’s provisions were cut by more than half year-on-year in the quarter under review to Rs 242.33. During the previous quarter (Q3FY21), the bank had made provisions amounting to Rs 420.62 crore and in Q4FY20, the lender’s provisions were up to Rs 567.50 crore. “We provided significantly in the first three quarters (FY21) without classifying assets in NPA. When the recognition of the NPA came in March, the provisions were made public. It has moved from standard asset provisions to credit provisions, ”said Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO of the Federal Bank. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) at the end of the March quarter stood at Rs 4,602.39 crore, or 3.41% of gross advances, compared to 2.7% one year ago. Net NPAs as a percentage of advances stood at 1.19% at the end of Q4FY21. Further slippages for the bank in the March quarter were in the order of Rs 1,685 crore and its provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 65.14 percent. The lender has restructured loans worth Rs 1,409 crore under specific restructuring plans, of which Rs 959 crore are retail loans. Advances from the lender increased 9 percent to 1.34 trillion rupees while personal loans increased by almost 19 percent and gold loans increased by 70 percent. The first two quarters saw no growth but we saw a good recovery in the second half. We are banking on good growth in FY22 but unfortunately Q1 is going to be a challenge. However, we believe this will be corrected over time and we should return to good growth, the bank’s management said on a media call. Deposits, on the other hand, rose 13.37% to 1.72 trillion rupees. The bank’s current savings account (CASA) ratio was 33.81 percent. “We will have a difficult first quarter, but I think there are ways to help customers and make up for lost time. It is difficult to say how the whole year will unfold. Last year it started badly but ended on a decent note. So hopefully it will be a repeat of the same this year, ”Srinivasan said. The lender’s shares closed 2.45 percent higher at Rs 81.65 on BSE.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and which have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos