Novo Integrated Sciences enters into share exchange agreement to acquire PRO-DIP, LLC

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo Integrated Sciences”), a provider of health-related products and services, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to exchange of shares, dated May 11, 2021 (the “SEA”), pursuant to which the Company will acquire PRO-DIP, LLC (“PRO-DIP”) on a stock exchange valued at $ 755,385, or 3.98 $ per common share of Novo Integrated Sciences.

After the exchange closes, PRO-DIP will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Novo Integrated Sciences. Closing is subject to certain customary closing conditions.

PRO-DIP has developed an exclusive patent pending mouth sachet that delivers flavorful bursts of vitamins and natural energy supplements through small semi-permeable sachets placed in the mouth, between the gum and the cheek or lip. The initial supplement surge is followed by prolonged absorption of nutrients, providing long-lasting energy, even at high exertion levels. With its hands-free ease of consumption, High Energy Sachets are an alternative to traditional sports supplements and provide a daily serving of natural vitamins and nutrients for the stamina and endurance needed during exercise and sport. The invention of the nutraceutical sachet dispensing system continues to attract interest from health product manufacturers, medical organizations, large pharmaceutical companies, the military, space organizations, CBD / hemp companies, drug groups. humanitarian aid and the list goes on.

Robert Mattacchione, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Companys, said: “The addition of PRO-DIP to the Companys portfolio is an important event to support a fundamental philosophical belief of the company of providing technology and products focused on preventive health solutions. Innovative PRO-DIPs Oral Pouch Delivery System enables broad market applications related to nutrition-focused products and medicinal-based formulations, further expanding our product offering initiatives to both our customer base clinic and consumers around the world. new product category. In addition, PRO-DIP is rapidly building an impressive distribution chain, including ADS, Inc., a leading provider of value-added logistics and supply chain solutions that proudly serves all branches of the United States Army. , federal, state and local government organizations, law enforcement agencies, first responders, partner countries and the defense industry. “

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has subsidiaries in Canada and the United States that offer, or intend to provide, multidisciplinary services and products related to primary health care through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and of rehabilitation science. Our clinicians and practitioners are not licensed to practice primary care medicine, and they are not medically licensed to prescribe pharmaceutical-based product solutions.

Currently, the Company’s revenues are generated solely by our Canadian subsidiary, Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”). NHL’s team of multidisciplinary primary health care clinicians and practitioners provide assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education and primary prevention for a wide range of orthopedic, musculoskeletal, athletic and neurological conditions in various demographic groups including children, adults and diseases. geriatric populations through 16 NHL-owned clinics, a contracted network of affiliated clinics and long-term care homes, retirement homes and community centers related to the care of the elderly in Canada.

Our specialized multidisciplinary primary health care services include, but are not limited to physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual / manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, elderly care, massage therapy (including pre and post partum), acupuncture and functional dry needle, podiatry, stroke and head trauma / neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline tests, trauma-sensitive yoga and meditation for trauma Cranial and Work Stress – PTSD, women’s pelvic health programs, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning programs, including blanket events and matches, and private personal training.

We believe that the “decentralization” of health care, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity, offers a key solution to the fundamental transformation of health care delivery. Specific to non-critical care, continuous advances in medical technology and interconnectivity move the patient / practitioner relationship to patients’ homes and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers offering mass services. . This acceleration of the “ease of access” in the patient / practitioner interaction for the diagnosis of non-critical care and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions and enables more cost-effective health care delivery. .

For more information on Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com. For more information on the NHL, please visit www.novohealthnet.com.

About PRO-DIP, LLC

PRO-DIP, LLC is dedicated to providing the highest quality products in mouth pocket technologies for consumers and businesses. PRO-DIP was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit www.prodip.pro and www.pouchworks.net.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “intend”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “potential”, “continue” or expressions similar. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in documents filed by Novo Integrated Sciences with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as they involve known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which, in some instances, are beyond the control of Novo Integrated Sciences and which could, and are likely to have, a material effect on actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Novo Integrated Sciences’ current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as well as others, relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy. and liquidity. Novo Integrated Sciences assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The content of any website referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference here.

