Bitcoin Rises Above $ 45,000 After Musk Clarifies Tesla ‘Didn’t Sell Any’

Bitcoin prices pushed back above $ 45,000 on Monday, as Elon Musk said his electric car company Tesla did not divest, a day after a one-word comment sparked a new sale of the digital asset.

did not sell any Bitcoin, Musk tweeted in the early hours of Monday, in response to another tweet from user Bitcoin Archive, which criticized it for a 20% drop in cryptocurrency.

Musks’ last remark followed on a Sunday Twitter exchange with user @cryptowhale, who said investors will slap each other next quarter when they find out Tesla has thrown away the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk receives I wouldn’t blame him

Indeed, Musks responded, which to some indicated that he may have sold or could sell the rest of his digital holdings. Bitcoin was last up more than 2% to $ 45,051, but down 8% in the past 24 hours, with a low of $ 42,212 during this period recorded by CoinDesk. Bitcoin has lost just over 18% in the last five trading days, but remains up 56% year-to-date.

In first quarter results released in late April, Tesla said it sold about 10% of its $ 1.5 billion position in Bitcoin for a small gain in our first quarter financials. Explaining why this investment was made, CFO Zach Kirkhorn said the company wanted a return on its excess cash balance and saw little opportunity in traditional options. Additionally, the Bitcoin market appears to have a lot of liquidity, he added.

Musks’ latest tweet sparked a flood of exasperated comments from



Twitter



followers who found themselves on a roller coaster of awards linked to his remarks. While many pleaded for Musk to be more responsible for the tweets, some also seemed doubtful.

I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they bought #Bitcoin, tweeted Scott Melker, a crypto trader with over 400,000 subscribers known as The Wolf of All Streets.

It is interesting to see that a person, whose company owns less than 0.2% of an asset class, which aims to be a store of value, has such an impact on the price #volatility, #Bitcoin , tweeted Jeroen Blokland, Head of Multi-Asset Trading at Robeco.

Last week, Musk erased over $ 360 billion from Bitcoin via his tweet saying Tesla was overturning a decision to accept payment for cryptocurrency for its cars, due to environmental concerns. There were, of course, other reasons the crypto swung last week, such as a U.S. investigation into money laundering and tax evasion in the Binance cyrpto exchange. And fintech payments



Square,



after losing money on his own Bitcoin holdings, said he would not add more soon.

It also caused the price of the Dogecoin meme currency to drop during an appearance on the American comedy show Saturday Night Live over a week ago. Dogecoin came back in charge after tweeting a few days later that he was working with cryptocurrency developers on the efficiency of transactions.

Bitcoin has not been the star player in the cryptocurrency world this year, when it comes to performance. Ethereum is up around 372% year-to-date, and Ripple is up over 500% as investors shifted to alternative coins. Dogecoin, meanwhile, has seen a staggering 10,500% gain this year.