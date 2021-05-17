PSE asked to report on the participation of SMEs in the stock market





The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has been ordered to submit a progress report on the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the stock market, as part of a wider effort to encourage small business listings . In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of Finance (DoF) said Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III told PES President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon to submit the report to the Financial Market Development Council. The report should count the actual number of SMEs registered on the PES, he said. The PSE is currently rolling out a marketing campaign to inform small businesses of the relaxed listing rules for initial public offerings, with the aim of encouraging more small businesses to go public. Mr Monzon said the PSE is working with the Commerce Department and the Board of Investments to identify potential companies that are ready to go public. In March, the PES relaxed listing requirements for both main board and SME boards and adopted a measure that will assess a company’s suitability for listing despite of the challenges it faces as a result of the pandemic. The changes include easier standards for background and operating history, with new guidelines for sponsor models in the case of those looking to join the SME board through a sponsor company. Mr Monzon said more tools are available online to allow companies to assess their readiness to conduct IPOs. The same tools can also help investment houses make their own assessments of listing prospects. Compliance challenges and the impact of the pandemic may have prompted SMEs to avoid listing on the stock exchange, trader Darren Blaine T. Pangan of Timson Securities, Inc. said in a message from Viber. Some SMEs may still struggle to meet the general criteria for inclusion on the SME board, especially now that the pandemic may have severely affected some of them, Pangan said. However, with some rules easing, he said more companies would likely be encouraged to go public in the coming quarters. The PES held an online forum on April 7 as part of its marketing campaign, in which 217 investment houses, law firms and other organizations participated to learn more about the amended registration rules. A roundtable is scheduled for May 25, he said, which members of the Association of Philippine Investment Houses, consulting firms, institutional clients and executives of large targeted companies are expected to join. . At the same time, the government has also provided technical support for the preparation of a capacity building program for SMEs and startups, he said, with the help of the United States Agency for International Development. . Citing data from the World Federation of Exchanges, the DoF said the Philippine stock market had only 268 listed companies, compared to 927 in Bursa Malaysia and 367 on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in 2019. Beatrice M. Laforga

