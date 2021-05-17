Ryanair posts biggest annual loss in 35-year history, but airline predicts recovery

Ryanair fell to its biggest annual loss in its 35-year history, as pandemic COVID-19 plane failed and disrupted international travel, but said it was likely to break even this year, as vaccination deployments facilitate the return of air travel.

The Irish budget carrier said although bookings have increased significantly from a very low base since early April, forward visibility remains close to zero, making it impossible to provide more meaningful financial guidance.

Ryanair shares,

-1.69%



-2.07%



-1.98%

were up 0.71% in early European trade on Monday. The stock is up 3.19% year-to-date, according to FactSet data.

The airline suffered a loss of 815 million ($ 990 million) in the 12 months ending March 31, up from 1 billion in profits the year before, after passenger numbers fell 81%, passing from 149 million passengers to just 27.5 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reiterated that the number of passengers for the year ending March 31, 2022 would be at the lower end of a range of 80 million to 120 million. In the first quarter of April through June, it only plans to carry five to six million passengers, as some governments keep their borders closed.

Describing the past financial year as the most difficult in its history, Ryanair accused European governments of constantly changing guidelines, which left it grappling with the fallout as millions of customers demanded flight changes and refunds.

There was a partial recovery in the summer of 2020, as initial lockdowns eased, but a second COVID-19 wave in Europe followed quickly in the fall with a third wave in the spring, Ryanair said. in one declaration. This has created tremendous disruption and uncertainty for our customers and employees as they have suffered in constant changing government. travel guidelines, bans and restrictions, the company added.

However, Ryanair expressed a note of optimism, saying it expects to benefit from a strong rebound in pent-up travel demand throughout the second half of the year, and said it hopes return to growth in summer 2022. The weekly increase in bookings since early April suggests a recovery has already started, he added.

Jack Winchester, analyst at Third Bridge, said Ryanair, like its ultra-low-cost counterpart Wizz Air

-1.89% ,

weathered the crisis much better than its traditional counterparts. He's also poised to suck up pent-up demand for overseas vacations about to see as international travel rules finally ease.

While Lufthansa

-2.09% ,

IAG

-3.12%

and Air France KLM

-1.26%

All of them have struggled under the weight of huge hub-and-spoke flight operations, Ryanairs’ point-to-point model allowed it to adapt faster and more fully to a historic year of low demand, Winchester added.

Ryanair said it was encouraged by the production of several COVID-19 vaccines, adding that it hopes their deployment will facilitate the return of intra-European air travel and tourism this summer. If, as currently expected, most of Europe’s populations are vaccinated by September, we believe we can expect a strong recovery in air travel, employment and tourism in the second half of the fiscal year. course (FY22), the company said.

It also expects to benefit from a reduced fleet cost over the next decade by taking delivery of the aerospace company Boeings

-1.34%

37 Gamechanger, which it says will improve revenues with 4% more seats while significantly reducing unit costs, especially fuel. This will also be helped by its new bases, including those in Billund, Stockholm and Zagreb, the company said.

AJ Bell Chief Investment Officer Russ Mold noted that despite a large loss in 2020, Ryanair has kept an eye on the longer-term price and recently increased an order for B737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft in the aim to have an advantage over its rivals, as these planes have more seats and reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions.