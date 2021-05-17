Connect with us

Business

Ryanair posts biggest annual loss in 35-year history, but airline predicts recovery

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

By


Ryanair fell to its biggest annual loss in its 35-year history, as pandemic COVID-19 plane failed and disrupted international travel, but said it was likely to break even this year, as vaccination deployments facilitate the return of air travel.

The Irish budget carrier said although bookings have increased significantly from a very low base since early April, forward visibility remains close to zero, making it impossible to provide more meaningful financial guidance.

Ryanair RYA shares,
-1.69%

RY4C,
-2.07%

RYAAY,
-1.98%
were up 0.71% in early European trade on Monday. The stock is up 3.19% year-to-date, according to FactSet data.

The airline suffered a loss of 815 million ($ 990 million) in the 12 months ending March 31, up from 1 billion in profits the year before, after passenger numbers fell 81%, passing from 149 million passengers to just 27.5 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reiterated that the number of passengers for the year ending March 31, 2022 would be at the lower end of a range of 80 million to 120 million. In the first quarter of April through June, it only plans to carry five to six million passengers, as some governments keep their borders closed.

Lily: EU proposes to reopen external borders as vaccination campaigns accelerate

Describing the past financial year as the most difficult in its history, Ryanair accused European governments of constantly changing guidelines, which left it grappling with the fallout as millions of customers demanded flight changes and refunds.

There was a partial recovery in the summer of 2020, as initial lockdowns eased, but a second COVID-19 wave in Europe followed quickly in the fall with a third wave in the spring, Ryanair said. in one declaration. This has created tremendous disruption and uncertainty for our customers and employees as they have suffered in constant changing government. travel guidelines, bans and restrictions, the company added.

However, Ryanair expressed a note of optimism, saying it expects to benefit from a strong rebound in pent-up travel demand throughout the second half of the year, and said it hopes return to growth in summer 2022. The weekly increase in bookings since early April suggests a recovery has already started, he added.

Jack Winchester, analyst at Third Bridge, said Ryanair, like its ultra-low-cost counterpart Wizz Air WIZZ,
-1.89%,
weathered the crisis much better than its traditional counterparts. He’s also poised to suck up pent-up demand for overseas vacations about to see as international travel rules finally ease.

While Lufthansa LHA,
-2.09%,
IAG IAG,
-3.12%
and Air France KLM AF,
-1.26%
All of them have struggled under the weight of huge hub-and-spoke flight operations, Ryanairs’ point-to-point model allowed it to adapt faster and more fully to a historic year of low demand, Winchester added.

Lily: UK enthusiasm for reopening clouded by concerns over Indian variant

Ryanair said it was encouraged by the production of several COVID-19 vaccines, adding that it hopes their deployment will facilitate the return of intra-European air travel and tourism this summer. If, as currently expected, most of Europe’s populations are vaccinated by September, we believe we can expect a strong recovery in air travel, employment and tourism in the second half of the fiscal year. course (FY22), the company said.

It also expects to benefit from a reduced fleet cost over the next decade by taking delivery of the aerospace company Boeings BA,
-1.34%
37 Gamechanger, which it says will improve revenues with 4% more seats while significantly reducing unit costs, especially fuel. This will also be helped by its new bases, including those in Billund, Stockholm and Zagreb, the company said.

AJ Bell Chief Investment Officer Russ Mold noted that despite a large loss in 2020, Ryanair has kept an eye on the longer-term price and recently increased an order for B737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft in the aim to have an advantage over its rivals, as these planes have more seats and reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: