Tokens.com Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Tokens.com Corp. (NEO: PIECE OF MONEY) (FSE: 76M) (Tokens.com or the Company) is one of the largest publicly traded proof-of-stake technology companies in terms of operating assets and market capitalization. Tokens.com is focused on staking digital assets used to power the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sectors. The Company is today announcing its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q1 2021). All amounts in this press release are unaudited and, unless otherwise indicated, are in US dollars.

In the first quarter of 2021, the capital we deployed in staking technology produced an annualized return of 12.8%. These returns were paid to us in the form of digital assets which continued to appreciate, resulting in a return on our capital deployed in staking greater than 50% annualized, said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens. com.

In addition to Staking revenue, the digital assets we use as Stake Tools have appreciated by over 150%. Our model benefits from two forms of value creation: the income generated by our operational staking and the appreciation of our digital assets used as staking tools. We perform transaction validation for the blockchains that underpin the DeFi and NFT markets globally. It is an incredibly scalable and lightweight model with an exciting global market opportunity that is still in its infancy.

An investor call hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel is scheduled to discuss Companys Q1 2021 financial results starting at 11:00 a.m.ET on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m.ET

Incoming call: 1 (888) 465-5079

Access code: 7298172 #

Highlights of the first quarter of 2021:

  • C $ 25 million subscription receipt financing closed (the Offering) in connection with the closing of its opening IPO transaction co-led by Stifel GMP and Canaccord

  • Staking rewards earned equivalent to 12.8% annualized gross return

  • Digital assets held by the Company and used for Staking appreciated by 151.9%

  • Comprehensive income of USD 2,712,513

  • Equals $ 0.036 or $ 0.044 to comprehensive income per share after placement and stock split that took effect before going public

Selected financial information for the first quarter of 2021

  • As at March 31, 2021 – Cash and cash in escrow of US $ 19,336,805

  • As at March 31, 2021 Net working capital of US $ 2,563,348

For three months ended March 31,

2021

(In USD)

TURNOVER

Consulting revenue

$

36,545

Staking yield

62,418

98,963

FRESH

Management fees and salaries

81,584

general and administrative

18,326

Professional fees

32 171

Advertising and investor relations

38,400

Compensation in shares

89 852

260 333

Loss before other items

(161,370)

Other elements

Gain on portfolio rebalancing

23 310

Interest income

1,104

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

(216)

Net loss

$

(137,172)

Other comprehensive income

Revaluation of digital assets

2 849 685

Overall result for the period

$

2,712,513

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

40315854

Loss per common share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

EBITDA

$

(138,276.00)

First Quarter 2021 Snapshot

The first quarter of 2021 has been a busy time for the management of Tokens.com as the company has put in place all the requirements for the closing of our reverse takeover of COIN Hodl Inc. and the public listing of the common shares of the company is listed on the NEO stock exchange in Canada. . The company is pleased to announce that it was successful in these efforts after the end of the quarter and is now trading in Canada under the symbol COIN (supplier specific symbology). In addition, the Company is also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 76M and is in the process of pursuing a listing on the OTCQB in the United States.

For the first quarter, the company is pleased to see that its staking operations have earned it a gross annual digital asset compensation of 12.8%. In addition, the value of its revenue-generating digital assets also appreciated 151.9% in the first quarter, resulting in a positive overall result of US $ 2.7 million.

The company also notes that the proceeds from the C $ 25 million placement have been deployed in its staking operations and are generating income. The benefit of this deployment was not reflected in the first quarter, as the proceeds of the placement had to be in escrow until the close of the reverse takeover transaction, which took place after the end of the quarter.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. is one of the largest publicly traded proof-of-stake technology companies in terms of operating assets and market capitalization. The Company uses its digital assets as tools to perform Staking, the process required to transact on many blockchains such as Eth 2.0 and Polkadot. The Company is remunerated for its staking service by additional digital assets, which can be redeployed to other staking, which earns it additional remuneration. Tokens.com aims gross compensation for its work of more than 10% annualized and currently averages 13% annualized.

As Tokens.com acquires more digital assets, its ability to earn staking rewards increases. In addition, the income-generating digital assets that Tokens.com uses for staking have the ability to appreciate, providing additional potential income for the Company. Tokens.com is focused on digital assets used to power the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sectors.

Tokens.com offers a new green alternative to crypto mining.

The company’s ordinary shares are listed under the symbol COIN on the NEO stock exchange and 76M on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Further information can be found on the Companys website: Tokens.com.

Keep up to date with Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Youtube.

Neither NEO Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of NEO Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this press release are from third party sources and have not been independently verified by the company. In addition, this press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “plans”, “expects”, “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of. those words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “could”, “will be taken”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the Company’s proposed listing on the OTCQB, as well as management’s determination of the equivalent annualized returns of staking awards earned in the first quarter. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that: common shares of the company may not be approved for listing on the OTCQB; the Company’s Staking returns may not be maintained at expected levels and actual returns for the year may be lower than the annualized returns contemplated in this press release based on first quarter results; competition or other factors may decrease expected returns; blockchain market adoption may be slower than expected; the Company may not be able to raise the necessary financing to continue its activities under the conditions envisaged or not at all; the Company’s activity is subject to cybersecurity risks; and regulatory changes may affect the ability of the Company to conduct its business as it is currently conducted, as well as other factors beyond the control of the Company, and the risk factors included under the section “Risk factors” in the company’s filing statement dated April 22, 2021, which is available under the company profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management at the date of this press release, actual results and developments may differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.



