Finances push Indian stocks higher as national COVID-19 cases ease





People watch a large screen displaying the benchmark of India on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade

Indian stocks closed more than 1% on Monday, boosted by gains in financial stocks, as investor sentiment improved after domestic coronavirus cases fell below 300,000 for the first time since April 21. The NSE Nifty 50 Index (.NSEI) rose 1.67% to 14,923.15, breaking a three-game losing streak, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) finished higher. 1.74% at 49,580.73. Last week, both indexes lost 0.9% after concerns about rising inflation in the United States triggered a sell-off in global markets. “The drop in the speed of new cases is helping domestic markets,” said Narendra Solanki, head of (fundamental) equity research at Anand Rathi Investment Services. “At this rate, the lockdowns may not last too long and investor sentiment is optimistic.” However, Moody’s Investors Service warned on Monday that the second severe wave of coronavirus infections would delay the recovery of Indian companies’ profits. Last week, the rating agency warned that the second wave would slow the economic recovery in the short term. India has reported 281,386 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, aided by extended lockdowns in some states. Read more On Monday, financials were Nifty’s main asset. The Nifty’s Bank Index (.NSEBANK) closed up 4.01%, while the PSU Bank Index (.NIFTYPSU) and Financial Index (.NIFTYFIN) each climbed over 3%. Shares of the Federal Bank (FED.NS) ended up 2.39% after posting a profit increase in the March quarter. The Nifty Auto Index (.NIFTYAUTO) rose 1.9%, led by a 10.43% gain in Balkrishna Industries (BLKI.NS) after the tire maker posted a rise in quarterly profit on Friday. Bucking the trend, Pharma stocks (.NIPHARM) gave up early gains to settle a 0.19% decline and were among the only two sub-sectors to close in the red. Shares of Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) closed down 1.92% ahead of its March quarter results. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

