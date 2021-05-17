New Pacific Metals Corp will trade on the NYSE American Stock Exchange from May 20





The Company will trade under the symbol NEWP and will continue to maintain the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Corp (CVE: NUAG) (OTCMKTS: NUPMF) has been approved to list its issued and outstanding common shares on the NYSE American Stock Exchange. Trading in its common stock on the NYSE American is expected to begin under the symbol NEWP on May 20, the company said. The common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol NUPMF until the market closes on May 19, he added. "We are pleased to announce our listing on the NYSE American, which represents another important step on our path to becoming a leading Latin American-centric explorer and developer of precious metals," CEO Dr. Mark Cruise said in a statement. "We are confident that this listing will improve the visibility and liquidity of the company as we work to expand our investor base and continue to advance our flagship Silver Sand project to create shareholder value." New Pacific has stated that it will continue to maintain the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NUAG. New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company, owner of the flagship Silver Sand project, the Silverstrike project and the Carangas project, all located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on advancing the development of the Silver Sand Project while developing its mineral resources through exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos