Mortgage refinancing rate of May 17, 2021: lower rates

Several benchmark refinancing rates were halted today. The 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinancing have seen their average rates fall. At the same time, the average 10-year fixed refinancing rates have not fluctuated. Although refinancing rates fluctuate, they have reached historically low levels. For this reason, now is a great time for homeowners to get a good refinance rate. But as always, be sure to consider your personal goals and circumstances first before refinancing, and compare offers to find the lender that will best meet your needs.

30-year fixed refinancing rate

The 30-year average fixed refinance rate is currently 3.10%, down 2 basis points from a week ago. (One basis point equals 0.01%.) Refinancing a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. If you are currently having difficulty making your monthly payments, a 30-year refinance might be a good option for you. In exchange for the lower monthly payments, the 30-year refinancing rates will generally be higher than the 15- and 10-year refinancing rates. You will also pay off your loan more slowly.

Refinancing at a fixed rate over 15 years

The 15-year average fixed refinance rate is currently 2.39%, down 3 basis points from a week ago. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you will have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. But you’ll save more money over time because you’ll pay off your loan faster. 15-year refinance rates are generally lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed rate refinancing

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.38%, unchanged from what we saw the week before. A 10-year refinance will generally have the highest monthly payment of all the refinancing terms, but the lowest interest rate. 10-year refinancing can be a good deal, because paying off your home sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. However, you need to analyze your budget and your current financial situation to make sure that you will be able to afford the highest monthly payment.

Where are the rates going

We track refinancing rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET’s parent company. Here is a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders nationwide:

Average refinancing interest rates

Product Rate Last week Switch Refi fixes 30 years 3.10% 3.12% -0.02 15-year fixed refi 2.39% 2.42% -0.03 10-year fixed refi 2.38% 2.38% NC

Prices as of May 17, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

It is important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Market conditions are not the only factor in interest rates; your particular request and your credit history will also play an important role.

Typically, you’ll want a high credit score, low credit usage rate, and a consistent and on-time payment history in order to get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you will need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. You should also take into account any costs and closing costs that could offset the potential savings of a refinance.

You should also be aware that many lenders have had more stringent loan approval requirements in recent months. This means that if you don’t have great credit scores, you may not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates – or qualify for a refinance in the first place.

To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit scores is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. You should also shop around with several lenders and compare deals to make sure you get the best rate.

Is It Time To Refinance?

For refinancing to make sense, you will generally want to get an interest rate lower than your current rate. Besides interest rates, changing the term of your loan is another reason to refinance. Interest rates over the past few months have been at all time lows, but that’s not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether or not to refinance.

Refinancing may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and your financial situation. How long do you plan to stay at home? Are you refinancing to lower your monthly payment, pay off your home sooner – or for a combination of reasons? And don’t forget the fees and closing costs, which can add up.

Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to refinance at the posted interest rates – or even refinance at all – if you don’t meet their standards. interest rate or paying off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great decision. But carefully weigh the pros and cons to make sure it fits your situation.