Cummins Stock Now Buy As Inflation And Hydrogen Trade, BofA Analyst Says

Shares of Cummins Inc. rose to a third straight gain on Monday, after BofA Securities analyst Ross Gilardi said it was time to buy as the engine maker would benefit more from inflation and hydrogen exchanges than its peers.
The CMI stock,
+ 0.26%
rose 0.5% in midday trading, to resist weakness in peers and the stock market in general. XLI SPDR Industrial Select Sector Exchange Traded Fund,
-0.64%
fell 0.6%, with 63 of 74 equity components losing ground, while the S&P 500 SPX index,
-0.60%
lost 0.5%.
In a research note titled, Extended Cycle + Hydrogen is an attractive two-shot upgrade to buy, Gilardi raised its rating on Cummins to buy at a neutral price and raised its share price target by 10%. , at $ 325 compared to $ 295.
Gilardi wrote in the note that he thinks owning machinery inventory is a call to inflation and capital spending, and he believes inflation trading will persist for the next six to 12 months. What could also boost Cummins and other machinery inventories is that negotiations on a federal infrastructure bill appear to be making tentative progress.
But for Cummins in particular, Gilardi said the company has been much more honest about the age-old risks to its electric battery and hydrogen diesel engine business than its peers, such as Caterpillar Inc. CAT,
+ 0.39%,
and was much more aggressive in investing in these new categories.
As a result, Gilardi believes Cummins’ new energy assets could be conservatively worth $ 3.6 billion, or $ 25 per share, as the company is poised to gain more electrolysers and / or rail operations. .
The company announced earlier this month that its New Power business reported first-quarter revenue of $ 35 million, which was just 0.6% of the 6.09 total revenue. billion dollars, but was up 250% from a year ago, while overall sales were up 22%.
Gilardis’ new bullish outlook makes him a minority within the Wall Street community. He is one of only nine of 24 analysts surveyed by FactSet to rate Cummins as the buy equivalent, while 14 analysts rate Cummins as the hold equivalent and one rates Cummins as the sell equivalent. Gilardis’ new price target is 14% above the average price target of $ 285.39.
The general view is that Cummins will lose market share in the medium and heavy-duty truck markets as battery-electric and hydrogen-powered technology advances, Gilardi wrote.
Cummins has its own electrified powertrain that it markets to the utility vehicle industry and a firm stake in soil in hydrogen, he wrote. We don’t think investors will find much evidence of stock loss in the medium or heavy truck market for at least the next 3-4 years.
Cummins stock is up 17.6% year-to-date, while Caterpillar shares are up 33.7%, the industrial ETF is up 17.6%, and the S&P 500 has gained 10.5%.
