U.S. homebuilder confidence stabilizes in May, survey finds





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Confidence among single-family home builders in the United States remained stable in May despite concerns over the shortage of building materials, which is pushing up prices and threatening to sideline buyers of a first house in the market, an investigation revealed Monday. New townhouses are under construction as building materials are in high demand in Tampa, Florida, United States on May 5, 2021. REUTERS / Octavio Jones The National Home Builders Association / Wells Fargo Housing Market Index was unchanged at 83 in May. A reading above 50 indicates that more builders are viewing conditions as good than bad. Builder confidence in the market remains strong due to a lack of resale inventory, low mortgage interest rates and a growing demographics of potential home buyers, said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, in a press release. However, first-generation and first-generation buyers are particularly at risk of losing a purchase due to cost increases associated with increasingly limited availability of materials. The demand for larger, more expensive housing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced millions of Americans to work from home and take distance education, has fueled a boom in the real estate market. But the virus has disrupted the supply of labor at sawmills and ports, leading to shortages of timber and other raw materials. Tariffs on steel imports also increase construction costs. Lumber prices jumped 89.7% year-over-year in April, according to the latest producer price data. Policymakers must take note and find ways to increase production of domestic building materials, including timber and steel, and suspend tariffs on imports of building materials, Fowke said. According to the NAHB, overall residential building material costs have increased 12% on an annual basis in recent months and appear to have increased further. Some automakers are slowing sales to manage their own supply chains, which means growing accessibility challenges for a market that is in critical need of more inventory, said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the NAHB. Builders in many markets were also facing labor and land shortages, which could keep house prices high throughout the year. The survey’s current selling conditions measure remained unchanged at 88, but its measure of selling expectations over the next six months rose by one point to 81. The component measuring traffic from potential buyers fell by one. point at 73. Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited by Paul Simao

