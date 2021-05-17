Sebi offers framework for gold trading, suggests trading electronic gold receipts

In addition, the proposed denominations reflecting the underlying physical gold of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) are 1 kilogram, 100 grams, 50 grams and subject to conditions these may also be equal for 5 and 10 grams.

Besides the publication of a consultation paper on the gold exchange, the watchdog has published a draft of standards for vault managers and they will be registered as Sebi intermediaries.

The proposed gold exchange, encompassing the entire ecosystem of gold trading and physical delivery, is critically necessary to create a vibrant gold ecosystem in India commensurate with its significant share in global gold consumption. , according to Sebi.

Presenting the budget for 2021-2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sebi would be the gold trading regulator and the Warehouse Regulation and Development Authority (WDRA) would be strengthened to build the ecosystem of the commodity market.

According to Sebi, the proposed gold exchange would lead to efficient and transparent discovery of domestic spot prices, gold quality assurance, promotion of a good level of delivery in India with participation retail activity, better integration with financial markets and increased gold recycling in the country.

“The establishment of a regulated gold exchange is a historic step and to give due importance to the historical stage, it is believed that the terminology of the instrument should be unique and have a global resonance”, Sebi noted.

The regulator suggested that the instrument to be traded on the exchange can be termed a “gold electronic receipt” (EGR) and that the entire transaction mechanism can be divided into three tranches.

In the first tranche, physical gold would be converted to EGR. In this regard, a common interface between fund managers, depositories, exchanges and clearing houses was suggested.

The EGR will be listed for trading and the exchange will receive daily information relating to the EGR from the relevant depositary in the second tranche. The clearing company will settle the transactions in accordance with the consultation document.

In the third tranche, the EGR will again be converted into physical gold and the beneficial owner will have to sell the EGR to obtain the physical gold.

After the budget announcement, Sebi formed two working groups involving stakeholders for the proposed gold trading framework. After taking into account the recommendations of both groups, the watchdog released the consultation document, on which comments were sought until June 18.

Sebi, in the consultation paper, also asked for comments on whether there should be a new exchange or whether existing exchanges should be allowed to trade in EGR.

The regulator noted that the vault manager should ensure that no EGR is created without the presence of physical gold in the vaults.

Regarding the denomination of the product to be traded, Sebi initially stated that EGRs of 1 kilogram, 100 grams and 50 grams of denomination should be available on the stock exchange with the same denomination for trading EGR and converting EGR into physical gold.

In order to attract more players to this market, EGRs with smaller denominations such as 10 grams and 5 grams may also be licensed for commercial purposes, the consultation document said.

Sebi said that taking into account aspects of delivery and logistics, conversion of such a smaller denomination of EGR into physical gold can only be permitted when the beneficial owner has accumulated, for example, at least 50 grams (or multiples thereof) of physical gold in the form of EGR. .

Another proposition is that if existing exchanges are allowed to trade EGR, whether the contract is to be launched in a new segment or allowed to be added as a new asset class in the existing segment.

Sebi said that creating a new exchange exclusively for EGR has advantages such as a single delivery standard, reduced market fragmentation, improved liquidity, and a single benchmark price, among others.

At the same time, the regulator also noted that it will take time, will require new investment in the establishment of a new exchange, clearing companies, will require new registration of members of exchanges, increase the cost of compliance and may not be viable being based on a single product – commercially available gold.

In addition, the watchdog sought advice on the type of tax incentives that might be needed to make the EGR market liquid.

Another suggestion is that the EGR should be made fungible and have interoperability between vault managers.

It was also proposed to regulate the gold trading activities of the vault managers and, therefore, not to hamper the non-gold trading activities of the vault managers.

The regulator has issued draft regulations for vault managers, including for registration, equity criteria and security deposit, infrastructure requirements, standard operating procedure, l issuance of the EGR and the measures against the managers of the safe.

In addition, Sebi suggested the requirement of record keeping, a specified code of conduct, and guidelines on the segregation of gold trading and non-gold trading businesses.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.