Stocks Drop Afternoon on Wall Street as Technology Slows | national news





Stocks fell on Wall Street on Monday afternoon as the market emerges from its worst weekly decline since February. Big Tech stocks were the heaviest weights, pushing the major indices down. The sector has been responsible for large swings in both directions over the past few weeks as investors weighed in on the impact of rising inflation and a broad economic recovery. Energy and materials companies have done better than the rest of the market. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% at 12:35 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119 points, or 0.4%, to 34,263 and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%. Apple fell 1.4% and Microsoft 1.6%, while several chipmakers also slipped. AT&T rose 1.2% and Discovery fell 3.3% after companies ad a $ 43 billion deal that will combine several major streaming media and entertainment companies. The new company combines AT&T’s CNN and HBO channels with Discovery’s Food Network and HGTV. Steelmakers were spurred on by the suspension of key measures in a tariff dispute between the United States and the European Union. Nucor rose 1.8% and United States Steel rose 1.6%. Prides in crude oil have grown and have helped lift several energy companies. Exxon Mobil advanced 1.2%. Investors are still watching closely for signs of inflation rising too quickly as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Inflation concerns, some of which are expected, have led to volatile trade. The pace and extent of the recovery is also being monitored as more people in the United States get vaccinated, but COVID-19 remains a threat. Bond yields have been stable. The 10-year Treasury yield fell from 1.64% to 1.64% as of Friday night. European markets were mostly down and Asian markets ended mixed.

