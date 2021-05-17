Aon sells investment and pension advisory units in Germany to LCP





Aon has agreed to sell its pension advisory, pension administration and investment advisory business in Germany to consultant Lane Clark & ​​Peacock as the company seeks European Commission clearance for its merger with Willis Towers Watson. In a press release Monday, Aon said the deal with LCP “resolves questions raised by the European Commission regarding the markets in which these companies operate.” The commission has been investigating competition concerns related to the Aon-WTW merger since December. WTW and Aon announced plans to merge in March 2020. The $ 30 billion all-stock deal aims to create an $ 80 billion company. The deal with LCP is expected to close later this year – concurrent with the closing of the deal between Aon and WTW, the LCP spokesperson said. Both transactions are still subject to the approval of the European Commission. Terms of Aon’s deal with LCP were not disclosed. LCP is also acquiring Aon’s pension insurance brokerage business with the goal of diversifying into a new market with long-term growth potential, an LCP spokesperson said. The four companies acquired by LCP are led by Aon Solutions and Aon Pension Insurance Broking in Germany. The companies, which employ 350 people and are headed by Fred Marchlewski, CEO of Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, will be renamed LCP once the deal is concluded. The size of the assets acquired was not disclosed. LCP has 330 billion pounds ($ 465 billion) in assets under advisement. Aaron Punwani, CEO of LCP, said in a press release: “The company we are acquiring is highly respected and has a strong, blue-chip customer base, which complements LCP’s in the UK and Ireland. The German retirement advisory market is extremely well positioned for innovation and growth as companies re-examine their retirement strategy with a greater emphasis on funded and insured solutions, and it is ripe for technological transformation. of the kind LCP has brought to customers in the UK and Ireland in recent years. “ Greg Case, CEO of Aon, added in the statement: “This agreement demonstrates new momentum on the path to completing our proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson. We recognize the important contributions these colleagues have made on behalf of our clients during their time at Aon. LCP shares with us a culture of innovation and excellence and we know that these colleagues have a positive future at LCP. “ Monday’s deal follows an announcement on May 12 that Willis Towers Watson has agreed to sell the Willis Re reinsurance business, excluding its China and Hong Kong operations, and a set of Willis Towers Watson’s corporate risk and brokerage activities as well as health and benefits services to insurance, risk management and consulting firm Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. These agreed sales also make part of the efforts to obtain the approval of the European Commission for the merger.

