Virginia and New York City make it easier for workers to save for retirement

New York City and Virginia have approved plans to help employers provide their workers with easy-to-access retirement accounts.

The two governments are the latest to sponsor auto-IRA programs, which are individual retirement accounts that act like an employer-sponsored plan (like a 401 (k)). Auto-IRA programs are touted as beneficial because they make it easier and smoother for employees to save for retirement. These plans, like a 401 (k), allow workers to defer part of their wages directly and automatically, rather than letting them open and fund an account themselves.

The move comes as many workers struggle to save for retirement. Only about half of workers in the private sector have access to a workplace pension plan, a significant barrier to building a nest egg for the future. These state and local programs can be a lifeline for many people because they provide a direct link to a retirement account that workers can fund.

State and local governments are slowly implementing these programs across the country. Oregon, California and Delaware were the first to put the plans in place, but a total of 13 states and two cities have passed this or similar legislation, said Angela Antonelli, executive director of the Center for Retirement Initiatives. from Georgetown University.

When it comes to auto-ARI programs, 2021 has been a great year, she said.

Workers in New York and Virginia will not yet be able to access these programs. The New York board of directors has up to two years to develop the program. Enrollment in the Virginias program will begin in July 2023, said Natalie Snider, associate state director of advocacy at AARP.

See: Auto-IRA programs close the coverage gap

More than $ 220 million has been saved for retirement in these programs as of March 31, of which $ 210 million can be attributed to Oregon, California and Illinois, Antonelli said. Collectively, more than 17 million workers are covered by the programs to date.

Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Seattle, Washington are also committed to adopting self-ARI programs in their legislation. Massachusetts has pursued another type of retirement savings program, known as the Voluntary Multi-Employer Plan (MEP), which Vermont is also in the process of implementing. New Mexico is working on a voluntary market and a voluntary IRA payroll deduction. Washington State has actively launched a voluntary market. New York State is working on a voluntary IRA payroll deduction.

Other states and locations are reviewing their own legislation for these types of plans. 19 states, including Hawaii, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, and Maine, had legislative proposals or a study underway in 2020. Georgetown Center for Retirement Initiatives has a full breakdown of what plans are available, where and what to expect in the coming year as it relates to auto-IRA.

Critics have argued that auto-IRA programs are not a big enough program for retirement savings because there is a lower contribution limit than 401 (k) plans (individual retirement accounts have a maximum contribution of $ 6,000, against 401 (k) plans $ 19,500). Opponents have also argued that these programs can become a burden on some workers, as well as on employers.

But these programs allow workers to save for their future to be a key factor in building any kind of nest egg, experts said. Take the example of Virginia. About 1.2 million Virginians do not have access to retirement plans at work, Snider said, but in their research, people were 15 times more likely to save if the money was taken directly from their check. pay. Out of sight, out of mind is important to people, Snider said.

The alternative can be painful. In many cases, if workers are on their own and not given the incentive to save in an external retirement account, they could go years, if not decades, without accumulating wealth for their future. The sooner an employee starts saving for retirement, the better off they will be, even if they can only contribute $ 50 or $ 100 per month.

Also see: Don’t have 401 (k)? State governments have a retirement plan for you

With enough interest from states, Congress may one day respond by creating its own program at the federal level, said John Scott, director of the retirement savings project at Pew Charitable Trusts. If not, the plans could still generate enough lure to get some sort of federal incentive, leading to more support for retirement security, he said.

Even during the pandemic, workers with access to these self-ARIs were contributing at a healthy pace, Scott said. The bottom line here is that we are not only seeing interest in the program, but it seems to be working well, he said.