UPDATE 3-Chile’s stocks, peso and bonds plunge after government defeat in constitution vote





(Updates prices everywhere, adds analyst) SANTIAGO / LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) – The Chiles peso plunged on Monday and its IPSA stock market was hit hard after the ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical third of the seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, hampering its ability to scrutinize more radical proposals. With 90% of the votes counted on Sunday, the results showed that candidates backed by President Sebastian Pineras, the Chili Vamos coalition won only a fifth of the seats, while the independents garnered the most votes. The IPSA stock index fell nearly 10% before recouping some losses to drop by around 7%, its biggest daily drop since the pandemic that ravaged global financial markets in March 2020. The Chilean Peso weakened as much as 3.6% to hit a 1-1 / 2-month low before regaining some ground to trade at 713.30 against the dollar at the opening. Sovereign bonds denominated in dollars suffered as some longer-term issues fell by more than 1 cent on the dollar. The premium required by investors to hold Chilean debt over US Treasuries widened by 5 basis points to 132 bps. This was a clear rejection of established political parties, said Nathalie Marshik of Stifel. This increases the uncertainty that weighs negatively on global bonds. The vote to choose 155 citizens to rewrite the constitution was backed by fierce protests that erupted against inequality and elitism in October 2019, with the current constitution widely seen as favoring big business over the rights of ordinary citizens. It’s clear the Chileans want to make a decisive break with the Pinochet-era constitution, which is a great idea, but it’s not clear where the Chileans want to go, said Jan Dehn, head of research at asset manager Ashmore Group. The only thing that seems likely is that Chile will have a bigger welfare state. Chile can afford it. The new proposals – which could include potential changes to private land and water rights as well as employment legislation – will require two-thirds approval and without a third of the delegates, the government will struggle to block radical changes to the constitution unless it can forge new ones. alliances. The punishment of traditional politics, the heterogeneity of independents and the far left edge on moderates suggest a regime of heightened uncertainty ahead, JPMorgans Diego Pereira wrote in a note to clients. Pinera said his government and other traditional political parties should heed the strong and clear message that they have not adequately addressed the needs of citizens. Chile, one of the richest and most stable democracies in Latin America, will hold general elections in November. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Tom Arnold in London, Dave Sherwood and Froilan Romero in Santiago; Editing by Marguerita Choy and William Maclean)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos