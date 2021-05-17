Wall St weighed down by falling tech stocks





(Reuters) – Tech stocks lowered the main Wall Streets indices on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite index falling around 1%, signs of mounting inflationary pressures raising concerns about tightening monetary policy. FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, United States, May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo Six of the top 11 S&P sectors fell, with technology losing about 1.3%. Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp each fell more than 1%, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 on Friday marked its biggest one-day jump in more than a month, as investors rallied to battered stocks following a pullback earlier in the week amid inflation concerns and an earlier-than-expected tightening by the US Federal Reserve. What is causing the drop, it’s no surprise to anyone, is concern about inflation and interest rates, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York City. As a result, the growth group, particularly tech and consumer discretionary stocks, has seen weakness, while some of the more value-oriented groups are holding up somewhat better. At 2:53 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.86 points, or 0.23%, to 34,302.27; the S&P 500 lost 17.38 points, or 0.42%, to 4,156.47; and the Nasdaq Composite lost 112.05 points, or 0.83%, to 13,317.93. This week’s earnings will be scrutinized for clues as to whether the price hike has impacted consumer demand and whether retailers can maintain their strong earnings momentum. Walmart Inc, home improvement chain Home Depot Inc and department store operator Macys Inc are expected to report results Tuesday, Target Corp Ralph Lauren and TJX Cos expected later in the week. With the earnings season coming to an end, overall profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to have climbed 50.6% from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES, the highest pace in 11 years. AT&T Inc, owner of HBO and Warner Bros. studios, and Discovery Inc, which is home to lifestyle television networks such as HGTV and TLC, said on Monday that they would combine their content assets to create a global entertainment business and autonomous media. AT&T shares fell 0.4%, while Discovery fell about 4.7%. Cryptocurrency-related stocks like Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain and Coinbase fell 6-10% as bitcoin swung into volatile trading after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk tweeted about the holdings in bitcoins of car manufacturers. Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were AT&T, down 0.9% to $ 31.94; AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, up 7.2% to $ 13.92; and Ford Motor Co, up 1.9% to $ 12.07. On the Nasdaq, the most active issues included Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 37.1% to $ 1.59; Sundial Growers, up 4.5% to 74 cents; and Castor Maritime, up 10.9% to 44 cents. Rising issues outnumbered NYSE declines by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.20 to 1 favored the declines. The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 95 new highs and 49 new lows. Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reports from Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Edited by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang

