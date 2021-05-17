All eyes on Walmart + when retailer announces first quarter results on Tuesday

From now on, for Walmart, it’s all about customer loyalty and loyalty. One of the tools it will use to do this is Walmart +, a subscription service the company launched in September. Walmart is expected to present a progress report on the program when it reports its earnings on Tuesday. So far, the retailer has not shared the number of subscribers and that is unlikely to change this week, but investors and analysts will be listening for clues as to whether the program is helping the retailer deepen its relationship with its buyers and sell them other types of services. Holding on to market share and driving to the store has become increasingly important, especially as consumers get vaccinated and feel free to revert to more typical spending habits before the break. pandemic. Walmart + is part of the retailer’s plans to expand its business beyond retail and use its reach to make money in other ways, from advertising and financial services to healthcare. When customers sign up for the program, the retailer can learn more about their shopping list and preferences which they can then turn into customer benefits such as personalized coupons and new revenue streams such as advertisements. targeted. “This is another tool Walmart has to build loyalty and drive growth online,” said Michael Lasser, retail analyst at UBS. “And above all, it allows him [the company] to capture more data from its consumers. “

Growing competition, declining stock

Walmart, the nation’s largest grocer, has seen sales increase throughout the pandemic, especially online, as Americans cut back on shopping and focused on food and other essentials related to the pandemic. pandemic, from soap to puzzles. Its same-store sales increased 8.6% and its e-commerce sales in the United States climbed 79% in the last fiscal year, compared to the previous year. Yet despite its size, the discount retailer faces many competitive threats from e-commerce forces like Amazon, low-cost retailers like Dollar General and Aldi and third party disruptors like Instacart and Fresh Direct. In a recent corporate note, obtained by Recode, Walmart has been candid about the challenges it faces, from grocery shoppers choosing competitors like Target, Publix and Albertsons to how to retain members who sign up for Walmart + when their subscriptions expire. Walmart hit a 52-week high of $ 153.66 on December 1. Since then, the shares have fallen to around $ 139. Walmart’s fourth-quarter profits sparked a sell-off, with company executives saying the retailer would increase its investment level to $ 14 billion and expect sales to decline for the year. Its shares have fallen more than 3% so far this year, bringing its market value to around $ 391 billion. Walmart’s sales growth is expected to decline in the first quarter, as pandemic-related spending wears off. UBS expects the retailer’s U.S. same-store sales to increase 1.5% in the first quarter. This is lower than the 10% growth Walmart recorded in the first quarter a year ago, but higher than the average 3.6% same-store sales decline that UBS expects for consumables retailers. The company’s earnings per share are expected to be $ 1.21 and revenue of $ 132.09 billion, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. Walmart did not share a specific forecast for the fiscal year, but said it expects net sales to increase to a lower figure and operating profit and earnings per share to be flat or in decline. slight increase if we exclude the impact of divestments. Walmart + is Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime, but with its own benefits and a value-driven rotation. The subscription service costs $ 98 for a year or $ 12.95 for a month. It includes features like fuel discounts, free next day and two day delivery, and unlimited deliveries of groceries and other merchandise to Walmart stores.

Still in its infancy