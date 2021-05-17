UPDATE 4-Chilean markets plunge after government hammers vote on constitution

(Addition of analyst comments, rise in CDS)

SANTIAGO / LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) – Markets in Chiles plunged on Monday after voters propelled left-wing and independent groups to victory in an election over the proposed draft of a new constitution, a coup hard for the ruling center-right coalition which has been far worse than expected.

Bonds, currencies and stocks of copper-producing countries all sank as nervousness spread among investors over fears that Chile’s market-friendly constitution, dating from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, could face an overhaul major.

This was a clear rejection of established political parties, said Nathalie Marshik, who focuses on Latin America at brokerage and investment banking firm Stifel.

Center-right conservative parties have failed to secure a critical third of the seats in the body that will draft the new constitution over the next year, meaning they could not veto any proposals more radical without other allies.

With 90% of the votes counted on Sunday, the results showed that candidates backed by President Sebastian Pineras, the Chili Vamos coalition won only a fifth of the seats, while the independents garnered the most votes.

The IPSA stock index fell nearly 10% before recovering some losses to trade around 8%, still its biggest daily drop since the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged global financial markets in March 2020.

The Chile Peso weakened to 3.6% to hit a 1-1 / 2-month low before gaining ground.

Sovereign bonds denominated in dollars suffered as some longer-term issues fell by more than 1 cent in dollar terms. The premium required by investors to hold Chilean debt over US Treasuries has widened.

Chile’s 5-year credit default swaps, which reflect the cost of insuring against a sovereign default, jumped 7 basis points to 61 bps, the highest since October, according to data from Refinitiv.

DECISIVE BREAK

The weekend’s vote to choose 155 citizens to rewrite the constitution was backed by fierce protests that erupted against inequality and elitism in October 2019, with the current constitution widely seen as favoring big business over rights. ordinary citizens.

It’s clear the Chileans want to make a decisive break with the Pinochet-era constitution, which is a great idea, but it’s not clear where the Chileans want to go, said Jan Dehn, head of research at asset manager Ashmore Group.

The only thing that seems likely is that Chile will have a bigger welfare state. Chile can afford it.

Goldman Sachs said in a note that the center-right coalition had been politically weakened and that it expected the new constitution to be in favor of a larger, more interventionist state and widening of the net. social security.

This would add further pressure on the already deteriorated public finance and debt dynamics, and a possible abandonment of investment-friendly policies and institutions so far could weigh on macroeconomic performance in the medium term, he said. added.

The new proposals – which could include potential changes to private land and water rights as well as labor laws – will require two-thirds approval, and without one-third of the delegates, the government will struggle to block them. changes.

JPMorgans Diego Pereira wrote in a note to clients that the result suggested a regime of heightened uncertainty ahead.

Pinera said his government and other traditional political parties should heed the strong and clear message that they have not adequately addressed the needs of citizens. Chile, one of the richest and most stable democracies in Latin America, will hold general elections in November. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Tom Arnold in London, Dave Sherwood and Froilan Romero in Santiago; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alex Richardson)