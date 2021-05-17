Stock market news of May 17, 2021

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Friday, dragged down by the reopening of stocks after the CDC relaxed the guidelines, allowing fully vaccinated people not to wear masks in most places. Additionally, semiconductor stocks have spurred a recovery in the tech sector following a report that U.S. lawmakers were set to unveil a proposal to boost production of semiconductor chips in the industry. United States. The three main stock market indices closed the day in green.

How did the benchmarks perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 1.1%, or 360.68 points, to close at 34,382.13, maintaining its two-day winning streak. Notably, 26 index components 30 stocks ended in green while 4 ended the day in red.

In addition, the very tech-savvy Nasdaq Composite closed the day at 13,429.98, up 2.3%, or 304.99 points, continuing to gain during two successive sessions, thanks to the good performance of technology stocks from large cap. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 1.5%, closing the day at 4,173.85, continuing its gains for the second session in a row. Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) and Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) grew by 3.1% and 2.2% respectively. In particular, the eleven sectors of the benchmark index closed in the positive zone.

The CBOE volatility index (VIX) measure of fear was down 18.7% to 18.81. A total of 9.50 billion shares was traded on Friday, lower than the last 20 sessions average of 10.50 billion. Progressives outnumbered the NYSE downgraders by a 4.63-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 4.58-to-1 ratio boosted issues.

Reopening of shares helped Wall Street rally after CDC easing guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) revised their guidelines and said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or physically distance themselves in most places, indicating that economic activities can finally return to normal.

As a result, stocks of stocks that depend on the economic reopening gained in Friday’s session. Notably, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc CCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, Royal Caribbean Group RCL and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL increased by 8.1%, 8.1%, 7.4% and 5.6% respectively.

The story continues

Chip stocks helped tech sector rally

Semiconductor stocks supported the rally in the tech sector in Friday’s session following a report that a group of U.S. senators were set to unveil a $ 52 billion proposal to boost production of semiconductor chips in the United States. Notably, the shares of semiconductor names like NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS rose 4.2% and 2% respectively. Notably, NVIDIA carries a Zacks # 2 (Purchase) rank. You can see The full list of current Zacks # 1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic data

The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that retail sales were flat at $ 619.9 billion in April, below the consensus estimate of a 1.1% increase and from a 10% increase. , 7% in March, which was revised up from the 9.8% increase reported earlier.

The US Federal Reserve reported that US industrial production rose 0.7% in April, below the consensus estimate of a 1.1% increase, and compared to a 2.4% increase in March. which has been revised up from 1.4% previously reported. Utilities output rose 2.6% in April, compared to a revised 9% drop in March, according to the report. In addition, the mining industry index rose 0.7% in April compared to a revised increase of 8.9% in March, while manufacturing output rose 0.4% compared to a revised increase. 3.1% in March.

Meanwhile, capacity utilization was reported at 74.9% in April, missing the consensus estimate of 75.2%, but above 74.4% in March.

The US Census Bureau reported that business inventories for the month of March rose 0.3%, beating the consensus estimate of a 0.2% increase, but lower than the 0.6% increase in February which has been revised up from the 0.5% previously reported.

The University of Michigan reported that its preliminary reading for its Consumer Confidence Index fell to 82.8 in May, missing the consensus estimate of 90.9, and lower than the reading of 88.3 reported in April. The current economic conditions sub-index fell to 90.8 in May from 97.2 in April. Meanwhile, the consumer expectations sub-index fell to 77.6 in May from 82.7 in April.

Weekly overview

The week ended May 14 was volatile and the US equity markets saw the major indices decline during the week, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling 1.1%, 1.4% and 2 respectively. , 3%. The indices managed to recover from the selloff in the last two trading sessions of the week, but still posted weekly losses as inflation fears dampened investor sentiment.

