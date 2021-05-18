Since the start of the COVID pandemic, Ohio has overpaid $ 2.1 billion in unemployment benefits





Over $ 1.5 billion in overpayments were deemed non-fraudulent and impacted traditional and pandemic unemployment benefits.

Figures released on Monday show that the state of Ohio has overpaid more than $ 2.1 billion in unemployment benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over $ 1.5 billion in overpayments were deemed non-fraudulent and impacted traditional and pandemic unemployment benefits. Fraudulent overpayments under traditional and pandemic unemployment totaled over $ 460 million. In previous testimony to state lawmakers and in remarks made today, ODJFS officials have made it clear that Ohios’ outdated computer system combined with the sheer volume of claim requests added to a crippling cocktail that has led to long wait times with call center representatives, frustrated and paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims to potential scammers. ODJFS Acting Director Matt Damschroder acknowledged that the Ohios system was built for annual rainfall, not a 100-year flood. Damschroder took over the job earlier this year after former manager Kim Henderson stepped down and left the state. Since last summer, the state has instituted a number of measures to improve the system, including hiring private companies like Experian, LexisNexis, Google and Amazon to help improve logistics and eliminate suspected fraud. Damshroder said on Monday that call times and wait times were dropping, but there was still work to be done. The Ohio office of auditor Keith Fabers is conducting separate fraud audits and a customer experience review. He told 10 Investigates last week that the ODJFS had not been candid with investigators in his office last year when they conducted a single audit of federal compliance and ODJFS finances. Faber said the ODJFS did not disclose during the audit process what then-director Henderson later told lawmakers in February that the ODJFS was aware of a fraud. large scale in July of last year. When asked how he would do damage control and restore public confidence, Damshroder said on Monday: The most important thing the agency can do to build trust would be to ensure that legitimate claims are paid as quickly as possible. We are currently focused on the three-pronged mission of resolving the backlog, improving contact center lead times, and ensuring that the fraud entering the system is reduced. We are making progress on all three legs of the stool, he said. My responsibility to staff going forward is to ensure that we are transparent, cooperative and responsive to every request from auditors. And we are working closely with his office in the future. Can Ohio recover the fraudulent overpayment money? This remains uncertain for the moment. The ODJFS said Monday it was working with federal law enforcement officials. We have established a pillar for working with federal law enforcement and engaged the services of former U.S. attorney David DeVillers for the Southern District of Ohio to assist us as an intermediary between us and law enforcement. federal order which have primary jurisdiction, said Damschroder. What if you received an overpayment? Damshroder has said in the past and reiterated again on Monday that Ohio is working to establish an overpayment waiver to be forgiven for having to repay that money if the person has been overpaid through no fault of His part. But the details remain unclear. Certainly, for people who have suffered an overpayment through no fault of their own, as hard as it is to hear, the best thing I can say is stand firm. We are working on the policy that we just received advice from the Ministry of Labor and as soon as we have a policy in place and a way to accept waiver requests, we will contact every person in that category, he said. . Have you been affected by unemployment benefits? Damshroder told reporters at a Monday afternoon press conference asking the applicants not to give up even if they were frustrated with the process. We are making significant progress in improving our processes. We’re better off with wait times and contact with an agent, Damschroder said. We’re going to run the whole strip on all of these things. 10 Investigates looks at unemployment issues. If you have a story or issue that you think we should investigate, please contact us at [email protected]

