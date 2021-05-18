As stores drop masks, will this cause more conflict?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can fully say Vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear face masks, but the mask conflict in the stores does not go away.

As vaccinated Americans begin to take off their masks and retailers update their masking policies, the debates and explosions over wearing the mask (or lack of it) are expected to continue, experts told USA TODAY.

Retailers Who Abandoned Mask Rules because those vaccinated have stated that they do not plan to interview people or ask for their vaccination cards at the door and instead rely on the honor system. The growing list includes Walmart,Sam’s club,Costco, Starbucks,TargetandCVS.

But what adds to the confusion and could fuel a new cycle of mask battles In some cases, state and local mask mandates conflict with reshuffled retailer policies, which they say are based on new mask guidelines released by the CDC on Thursday. The advice says that people who are fully vaccinated, for the most part, no longer need to wear masks indoors and do not need to wear masks outdoors, even in crowded spaces.

Local councils different from that of the CDC led to a confrontation in Los Angeles Costcowhen Ricky schroder, a former “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue star, confronted a store employee asking why he wasn’t allowed in unmasked. Schroder posted a video of the exchange on his Facebook page.

While Costco changed its policy On Friday, dropping mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, the wholesale club and other retailer policies include an exception: Customers who live in warrant areas may still be required to wear masks regardless of their immunization status.

California announced on Monday that he’ll adopt the CDC’s latest mask guide, but not beforeJune 15.

Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, said the advice and a “patchwork of state and local rules” on masks have created confusion. risk level.

Retail workers should never have been the mask police, and they can’t be the vaccine police, Dodge said. It is impossible to confirm the vaccination status of customers, … so companies are looking at these orders and trying to figure out what they can do in an appropriate way in order to comply and keep everyone in their stores safe.

Children and teenagerswho are not vaccinated will still need to wear a mask in stores. Most policies are for ages 2 and up.

“I think parents have no choice but for children who can wear a mask and who aren’t just trying to eat,” Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “And for those over 12, they should get the shot.”

Offit believes the CDC changed mask guidelines too soon and the mask mandate should have remained in place indoors until more people were vaccinated and the country obtained herd immunity.

“I think that was a mistake, and I think it’s going to make people believe that we are much closer to the finish line than we really are right now,” Offit said, adding that he thought there would be fights in stores if shoppers were asked to provide proof of vaccination.

About 47.3% of people in the United States received at least one COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, and about 37% of people are fully vaccinated, according toUSA TODAYs Vaccine Tracking.

In addition to state-to-state or city-to-city differences, Kelly Goldsmith, associate professor of marketing at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, said that different policies from store to store is another area that may apply. confusing. But she said she was optimistic.

“I think there will be some frustration felt by consumers in the short term. But I think it will just be so short,” Goldsmith said. “If things progress the way they’ve been, I don’t think we’re going to see fights in stores for masks any longer.”

More than 500 USA TODAY readers shared their thoughts on whether the mask policy changes would change their buying habits with around 80% self-reporting as being fully vaccinated. Many said they plan to continue wearing masks while others who have declared themselves unvaccinated said they will not wear masks or be vaccinated.

Dr Richard Porwancher, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in Piscataway, New Jersey, is one of the vaccinated readers who said hell continues to wear a mask in stores and restaurants.

Rather confident about shopping or eating indoors among unmasked strangers, I’m actually more fearful now because I won’t know if the unmasked population poses a threat to me or my family, Porwancher said. “It’s broader than your own individual risk. It’s who you live with, who you come into contact with.”

He said that the recent example of the epidemic among the vaccinated New York Yankees players and coaches is a reason to pause on removing masks.

“We need more information about our variant risks and it may be premature to provide assurances to the public on safety,” Porwancher said. “We cannot rely on an honor system for mask use when refusing to wear a mask and not getting vaccinated have become political statements by a significant minority.”

Contributor: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko