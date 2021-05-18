The pandemic has left American adults in a more difficult financial situation





The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the financial well-being of the United States, but the effect has differed widely by education, income and race, a Federal Reserve investigation has shown. The pandemic has caused substantial disruption in the finances of many people, as well as in their daily lives, even though public policy responses appear to have mitigated many effects, the Fed said in its 2020 Household Economy Survey and the decision released on Monday. A clear trend from the survey is that financial challenges in 2020 were uneven and often left those who entered the year with fewer resources further behind. Nearly 25% of adults in the United States were worse off financially than the year before, the highest since the survey started asking the question in 2014. That compared to 14% in 2019, according to investigation. People with a bachelor’s degree, high incomes, and white Americans were less likely to be affected by the economic crisis than those with a high school diploma or less, low-income people, and Americans of color. Although 75% of all adults said they were doing well in November, only 45% of those without a high school diploma said so, compared to 89% of those with a bachelor’s degree. About 80% of White Americans and 84% of Asian Americans said their financial situation was okay, compared to 64% each of Black Americans and Latin Americans. The financial hardships caused by the pandemic have been offset by financial assistance and stimulus measures, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. But, by November 2020, financial well-being based on these measures had declined slightly, according to the survey. Last year, 14% of Americans were made redundant. Among workers aged 25 to 54 without a bachelor’s degree, 20% were laid off, compared to 12% of those with at least a bachelor’s degree. More than 20% of black and Latino workers have lost their jobs, compared to 14% of white workers. More Americans saw their incomes rise than decline last year, thanks to gains for the highest incomes. Almost 30% of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree saw an increase in their bank account balance after paying their bills, compared with 16% who saw a decrease. About 6% of those with less than a high school diploma saw an increase, compared to 25% of those who saw a decline in their pay. Working parents have reported childcare and work issues as the pandemic has closed many schools for in-person learning. Almost 75% of parents of school-aged children said their child’s school was partially or fully online. About 11% of mothers and 6% of fathers said they were not working because of problems with childcare or in-person schooling, which means a drop of almost 2 percentage points in the number of adults working in the workplace. ‘together. Black, Latin American, single, and low-income mothers were more likely to be affected by interruptions in child care and education. Some 36% of black mothers and 30% of Latin American mothers reported not working or working less because of these shortcomings.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos