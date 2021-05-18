Oregon and Washington businesses adapt to new mask guidelines





In Washington state, the CDC guidelines were passed within hours of their announcement. In Oregon, the process takes longer.

HOOD RIVER, Oregon Outside along Oak Street in Hood River, people walk the sidewalks on a bright spring day. Some are masked, others are not. And some put masks around others, because Oregon’s rules based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines are flattened.

It seems like it’s just a work in progress, it’s changing all the time, “said Peter List of Portland.” But I’m glad people are trying to protect us. “ Oregon indoor rules are still posted in most businesses, masks are required. AT G. Willikers toy store, they rolled with the punches for over a year. Their space is small, so they continue to limit the number of people in the store, delaying any changes for the time being. We are waiting, we are waiting to know what the guidelines are, “said store manager Megan Gauthier. It has been a long year. I am a fairly patient person and can wait a little longer but I am looking forward to it. ‘be there so that we can make our plans and see what our next evolution will be. Across the Columbia River in White Salmon Washington, the quaint town tells people that we are all together and hide ourselves, on little flags on lampposts. It works for a woman named Joanne, who says she’s happy things are improving. But when I’m indoors, until I know everyone is vaccinated, I’m going to wear a mask and when I’m outside, I won’t. Nearby, Chris Stiffler has his wine bar open for the afternoon. He said the weekend brought visitors to his The Doubbl Troubbl Wine Company, and most but not all masked. For Stiffler, Washington immediately complying with CDC guidelines immediately fate the mask police companies it has had enough of.

I’m not going to ask clients if they are vaccinated or not; if someone walks in without a mask these days, I’m going to assume they’re vaccinated and going with it, Stiffler said. I continued to wear my mask indoors to make people feel comfortable. “ Back in Hood River, pending state advice, they will keep the masks on as needed, for the time being. In fact, at Grand Coffee Brewers and Caf they can keep them longer. As long as we keep our employees safe and people wear masks while they order, I think that’s the most important thing for our business, Calvin Vansisseren said. We would like everyone to wear masks indoors if they are not eating or drinking. People like Peter List are happy to respect companies’ requests to hide themselves, while hoping for more freedom in the future. So everyone is vaccinated and we can breathe freely and let’s get back to normal, if there is normal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

