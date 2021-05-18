NetEase-Sony deal is latest blow to Tencents’ grip on music





NetEase Inc. has entered into a music license agreement directly with Sony Music Entertainment for the first time, a move that will bolster Beijing’s efforts to The supremacy of Tencent Holdings Ltd. in Chinese music streaming. The music powerhouse has agreed to license the two Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its closest rival NetEase, ending an exclusive agreement with the dominant music streaming service in China, according to statements by Tencent Music and NetEase. Side agreements follow similar arrangements between Universal Music Group and the two Chinese platforms were unveiled in August last year. China is preparing to fine Tencent as part of its antitrust crackdown on the country’s internet giants, Reuters reported in April, citing unnamed sources. Tencent Music has come under intense scrutiny in recent months and is cooperating with regulators, chief strategy officer Tony Yip told analysts in a post-earnings call. The company is unable to disclose details of these discussions, Yip added. Part of the investigation focuses on its musical fallout, the report said, and regulators have informed Tencent that it should give up exclusive music rights. The Chinese antitrust watchdog had investigated Tencent’s dealings with the world’s three biggest record companies, but the investigation has been suspended, people familiar with the matter. told Bloomberg News last February. The pact with NetEase will see the Chinese firm cooperate with Sony in areas such as music distribution, music streaming and online karaoke. The label will also collaborate with Tencent Music in the same areas, as part of a multi-year extension of their distribution agreement. On Monday, Tencent Music revealed a 6.4% drop in monthly mobile music users – excluding social media users – in the first quarter, even as revenues increased 24%, better than expected. Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music Group Corp. had previously sold the exclusive rights to much of their music catalogs to Tencent Music, which is supported by Sony and Warner. Tencent Music then sublicenses this content to smaller platforms, including those operated by NetEase, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Xiaomi Corp. Competing platforms like NetEase must “pay two to three times the reasonable cost” for content under these deals, NetEase chief executive William Ding told investors last year. (Updates with Tencent Music Executive’s comments in the third paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

