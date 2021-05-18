GRAINS-Corn jumps on USDA planting report





CANBERRA, May 18 (Reuters) – U.S. corn futures rose 1.5% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) anchored seedlings behind market expectations, raising concerns over to already tight global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose 1.5% to $ 6.62-1 / 2 a bushel at 0153 GMT, after gaining 1.4% in the previous session, when prices hit an April 28 low of $ 6.33. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.7% to $ 15.98 a bushel, after closing few changes in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 1% to $ 7.06-3 / 4 a bushel, after closing 1.1% lower on Monday. * The USDA said U.S. farmers planted 80% of their planned corn acreage on Sunday, down from 67% a week earlier and the five-year average of 68%. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected a range of 79% to 88%. * Soybean planting was 61% complete on Sunday, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 60% and well above the five-year average of 37% planted. * The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the condition of winter crops to improve by 1 percentage point. * Private exporters have reported the sale of 1.7 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in MY 2021/22, the US Department of Agriculture said. It was the fourth sale of corn over 1 million tonnes to China this month. MARKET NEWS * The dollar swung near its multi-month lows against European currencies on Tuesday, as Treasury yields stagnate amid renewed expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain low for an extended period. * Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday, boosted by European economic reopenings and rising US demand after earlier price cuts due to spike in coronavirus cases in Asia and manufacturing data Chinese disappointments. * Stock indexes around the world edged down on Monday, with tech stocks weighing the most on the U.S. benchmark S&P 500, while gold prices hit their highest for more than three months as investors were looking for security. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

