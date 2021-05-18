MGM China completes dual bond listing on Macao Stock Exchange





MGM China Holdings Limited claims to have become the first integrated resort operator to complete a dual listing of senior US dollar denominated notes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Macau Bond Market. The company revealed on Monday that its 4.75% US $ 750 million senior notes due 2027, issued on March 26, 2021 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange five days later, have now been successfully listed. on Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd (MOX). The decision to complete a dual listing, MGM China said, reflects its determination to fulfill its social responsibilities as a leading developer and operator of integrated resort hotels in the Greater China region and to support the development of Macao’s financial industry. Over the past decade, MGM China has consistently been committed to creating new cultural tourism experiences and diversifying Macaus’ economy, said the company’s president, chief strategic and financial officer Kenneth Feng. At the start of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, Macau was well prepared to develop a modern financial industry with undivided support from the central government. As a key member of the city’s tourism and leisure businesses, we are committed to supporting government leadership and contributing to the success of Macaus’ financial industry. Mex Zhang, Executive Chairman and Chairman of MOX, added: We welcome MGM China to participate in building the Macau bond market. This list is an important step in promoting Macaus economic diversification and supporting the development of modern Macaus financial industry. MOX and MGM China hope that this first cooperation will help connect the financial trading platform and tourism and leisure businesses in Macau, which will ultimately create more financing channels for these businesses. The creation of a securities market in Macau was first confirmed last November, with government officials saying at the time that it planned to focus on bonds in order to differentiate itself from the Hong stock markets. Kong and Shenzhen. Last week, SJM Holdings completed an offer of US $ 200 million of senior notes to be listed on MOX.

