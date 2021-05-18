AT&T Discovery deal with rival consumers

NEW YORK (AP) AT&T said Monday It will combine its immense media assets WarnerMedia, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media heavyweight in a $ 43 billion deal.

The deal, which is not expected to close until next year, will create a new publicly traded company that will enter a streaming arena that has been inundated over the past two years with new players, including those belonging to AT&T and Discovery, which operate HBO Max. and Discovery +, respectively. The bigger, more established services, such as Netflix, Disney, and Amazon, are still the ones to beat. Netflix has over 200 million subscribers worldwide and Disney has over 100 million.

This is a major change of direction for AT&T, which faced the Justice Department less than three years ago in an antitrust fight over it wanted to acquire Time Warner Inc. for more than $ 80 billion. . This is also the second time this year that AT&T has divested a business that is not directly related to its core broadband and wireless business. In February, the company split DirecTV for a fraction of the $ 48.5 billion it paid for satellite TV service in 2015.

The deal still needs to be approved by Discovery’s shareholders and regulators before it can be finalized. AT&T shareholders do not need to vote on the transaction.

Here’s a look at how the combination is likely to affect viewers, investors, employees, and competitors.

THE VIEWERS

Nothing is likely to change for HBO Max and Discovery + subscribers at this time. AT&T executives said on a call with investors that their plans for HBO Max remain in place. That includes an ad-supported $ 10-per-month version of the service, which is expected to be announced this week, and a June rollout in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In the future, the services could be combined in several ways. They could be part of a bundle, as Disney did with its separate Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN + services. They could be kept separate or combined into a mega service. Geography will also be a factor. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on a call with investors the company will figure out what to do in each market and likely experiment in multiple markets.

Jeff Wlodarczak, senior analyst at Pivotal Research Group, said he believes a combination of the two services is a likely outcome, but that won’t happen for a few years.

You don’t want to potentially deprive standalone customers of Discovery +, and to be fair, the average HBO Max customer and Discovery + subscriber today are probably quite different, ”he said, noting that Discovery + focuses on reality programming and that HBO Max has more scripted shows.

Pricing is also a big question mark. HBO Max costs $ 15 per month while Discovery + costs $ 5 per month or $ 7 ad-free.

INVESTORS

If the deal goes through, AT&T shareholders would own 71% of the new company and Discovery shareholders would own 29%.

AT&T, long known for a high dividend, said it plans to reset “the dividend after the deal is done.” It will lower the dividend payout ratio, which is the percentage of net income paid to shareholders in the form of dividends, from about 60% to about 40%.

That means less upfront payment to shareholders, said Neil Begley, senior vice president of Moody’s Investors Service. But it will allow AT&T to free up money to invest in 5G and other broadband initiatives, which will lead to better performance in the long run.

If you’re there for the (dividend) income, you’re probably not thrilled, ”he said. But in the longer term, it’s better for shareholders. “

AT & T’s stock fell 2.7% on Monday.

EMPLOYEES

AT&T and Discovery said the combination would save $ 3 billion a year that could be invested in investments in content and its streaming service. This likely means layoffs when departments are regrouped and restructured.

There will undoubtedly be layoffs, CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi said.

Since its acquisition by AT&T, WarnerMedia has already seen two rounds of layoffs, including a reduction from 5% to 7% in November, or about 1,000 jobs.

On the other hand, having been run by a company with little entertainment experience, being under the management of an established media company could be a welcome change for WarnerMedia employees, the analyst said. from Moody’s, Begley.

They will feel more of the traditional media culture again, ”he said.

COMPETITORS

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming services industry, being the most established player with over 200 million subscribers worldwide. Amazon and Disney + round out the top three.

The combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery could make it a Big 4, “general entertainment streamers, said Tim Hanlon, CEO of consulting firm The Vertere Group.

The belief is that this combination is a legitimate possibility for these two streaming services to rise to the top of the must-haves, ”he said.

This will likely lead to further consolidation among the smaller remaining players, including Peacock from NBCUniversal, Paramount + from ViacomCBS and others. There are around 150 to 200 niche streaming services in the United States alone, Hanlon said.

I don’t think we’re done seeing the deals yet, there’s a lot more consolidation in the streaming space to come, ”Hanlon said.