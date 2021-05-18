RBA flies blind on inflation

Frequent state border closures disrupt flight numbers and make it more difficult to recruit labor from other states. In Western Australia, for example, the resource industry is booming and competing with the construction industry for skilled labor. However, the pool of these workers is limited by the closure of international and national borders.

Equations estimating the response of wages to unemployment generally include import prices, as foreign competition makes employers reluctant to raise wages. Supply chain issues, rapidly rising commodity prices due to lack of spare capacity, rising transportation costs, and shortages of key components such as semiconductors all reduce competitive pressures. international.

The rise in the Australian dollar will help curb import prices, but many countries have put their foot down on monetary and fiscal policy, so the risks of excessive growth in global demand fueling imported inflation are high.

Some workers will experience long periods of unemployment, thus losing their skills and making it more difficult to re-enter the labor market. Several sectors that have been closed, such as tourism and hospitality, employ many young (often students) part-time, who are unlikely to move between states to work full-time in other industries.

The increase in unemployment benefits is not large enough to have a significant impact on the supply of available labor and has been partly offset by the tightening of mutual obligation rules and the ability to earn more without losing benefits.

There are other big changes in the labor market whose impact on wages is uncertain. Some workers may accept lower wages in exchange for flexibility in working from home. Working in the public sector can be more attractive if it allows more work from home, especially since it was protected during lockdowns. The private sector could be forced to raise wages to attract workers in response.

Salary increases

On the other hand, rising unemployment and falling inflation compared to the previous year could make workers more reluctant to ask for pay increases and thus offset some of the above factors.

The bottom line is that there have been great structural changes in the labor market. Even with the vaccine rollout, we are going to have an extended period where the international movement of labor is limited and the lack of capacity means that the prices of many commodities could rise sharply.

Given the current available capacity, the focus on stimulating demand through fiscal and monetary policy makes sense in the short term. However, the Reserve Bank should be much more careful about forecasting how long inflation and interest rates will stay low as unemployment declines. The truth is, we don’t know because estimates based on pre-COVID data are unnecessary.

By expressing confidence that a prolonged period of inflation and low interest rates is likely, the Reserve Bank is pushing up house and asset prices and people’s willingness to borrow to buy a house. Given the credibility of the banks at stake, it may be more difficult to raise rates early if inflation accelerates. This increases the risk that the RBA will move too slowly when a tightening is needed and make inflation more difficult to control.

We can take political action that will help.

To limit the risks of labor market rigidities that drive up wages and fuel inflation, we need a better quarantine system that allows the migration of skilled people and that state governments stop frequently closing borders. interior.

COVID-19 has made some social capital prematurely redundant. Obvious examples are the shift in online retail sales and the likely long-term changes in commuting and working from home. We need better retraining and learning spending programs to help people access new jobs more easily.

We should avoid reducing the flexibility of the labor market by making it more difficult to use casual labor or by restricting the economy of odd jobs. Subsidies and protections that reduce competitive pressures in product markets must be resisted. We may not have the political will right now to push for more reform on the supply side, but at the very least we should resist a setback and growing rigidities that are limiting domestic growth. ’employment.

The truth is, we don’t know how unemployment can go down without inflation going up. Politics should focus on ways to improve compromise, rather than pretending that there is nothing to fear for several years.

Dr Ed Shann is an independent economist who has worked in the public and private sectors.