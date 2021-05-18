Charles River Reports Expansion of Gene Therapy with Acquisition of Vigene

Charles River Laboratories has announced its intention to expand its cell and gene therapy (CDMO) development and contract manufacturing business by announcing its intention to acquire Vigene Biosciences for up to $ 350 million.

The deal, announced yesterday, aims to expand Charles Rivers’ presence to include each of the leading CDMO platforms for cell and gene therapy.

Vigene will add to Charles Rivers’ offerings in the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Earlier this year, Charles River bolstered its cell therapy portfolio by acquiring Cognate BioServices for approximately $ 875 million in cash, as part of a March 29 purchase.

Our goal is to become our clients’ scientific partner of choice for advanced drug modalities, from discovery and non-clinical development to manufacturing of CGMP, said James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of Charles Rivers, in a statement. communicated.

Based in Rockville, MD, Vigene was founded in 2012 by senior scientists with expertise in the fields of virology and gene therapy. The company’s main area of ​​expertise is the manufacture of cGMP viral vectors for gene therapies and gene-modified cell therapies. Vigene also has significant expertise in the production of adeno-associated virus (AAV) cGMPs, as well as for other major viral vectors, including lentiviruses.

In addition, Vigene offers research-grade plasmid DNA and cGMP used in the development of viral vectors for genetically engineered cell therapies, gene therapies and vaccine production. The company’s product offering also includes genome-wide human cDNA ORFs ready for shipment on adenoviral or lentiviral vectors, AAV shRNA constructs, predefined control GFP viruses, developed AAV biosensors. in partnership with Janelia Research Campus and alpha-synuclein AAV vectors developed in partnership with the Michael J Fox Foundation.

In addition to further developing its CDMO gene therapy capabilities which have expanded into the UK and Sweden with its purchase of Cognate, Charles River explains that Vigene will also support its US-based cell therapy production capabilities and establish a end-to-end modified cell. therapeutic solution.

According to Charles River, the addressable market for CDMO cell and gene therapy services, primarily for cell therapy, plasmid DNA, and viral vector production, is currently estimated to be around $ 2.5 billion globally and is expected to grow. at least 25% per year over the next five years.

For clients, added Charles River, his acquisition of Vigene will allow them to seamlessly conduct analytical testing, process development and advanced modality manufacturing with the same scientific partner, resulting in greater efficiency and faster speed to market for advanced drug modalities.

Series of acquisitions

The Vigene purchase continues a series of acquisitions for Charles River in recent years that saw it purchase Cognate, contract research organization (CRO) Retrogenix for $ 48 million in March; partner of Distributed Bio antibodies for up to $ 104 million in January and CDMO HemaCare cell therapy for $ 380 million in 2019.

Charles River has agreed to acquire Vigene for $ 292.5 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments plus $ 57.5 million in emergency payments related to the achievement of milestones.

Charles River said he expects Vigenes’ operations to increase its long-term earnings and earnings per share growth. Vigene is expected to generate annual revenue of $ 30-35 million this year and grow by at least 25% annually over the next five years.

Vigene is expected to be part of the Charles Rivers Manufacturing segment, which grew 19.7% year-over-year in the first quarter, from $ 122.4 million to 146.5 millions of dollars.

Vigene is expected to add approximately 50 basis points to Charles Rivers’ reported revenue growth rate in 2021. By releasing its first quarter results on May 4, Charles River increased its expected organic revenue growth range, adjusted for acquisitions and currency conversion, between 12% and 14%, between 9% and 11% in its initial forecast for 2021 published in February.

For the whole of last year, manufacturing revenues increased 11.5% from 2019, from $ 2.62 billion to $ 2.92 billion.

The Vigene transaction is expected to be neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the first full year after the acquisition closes, and accretive thereafter. Charles River also raised his estimated range of non-GAAP EPS to between $ 9.75 and $ 10, between $ 9 and $ 9.25.

Items excluded from non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to include all acquisition-related costs, which primarily include amortization of intangible assets, advisory fees, certain costs associated with efficiency initiatives and certain integration costs. of third parties.

Charles River said he plans to fund the Vigene acquisition and associated costs through its existing credit facility and cash.

The transaction is expected to close early in the third quarter, Charles River said, subject to regulatory requirements and customary closing conditions.