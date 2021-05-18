Central banks remain closed on rate bets as commodity prices soar

Soaring commodity prices fail to trigger some of the traditional responses of bonds and currencies.

Unlike the recent commodity rebounds in 2008 and 2011, yields on Treasuries and currencies of major exporters like Australia barely budged. Likewise, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation expectations has disconnected from commodity movements.

The biggest buffer: the credibility of the central bank. Led by the Federal Reserve, policymakers have consistently doubled their rates and lower long-term projections. “transient” inflation. This has left investors hesitant to bet against commitments to keep the policy loose for the foreseeable future.

“The big change this time around is central bank policy,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. The ultra-easy monetary policy “now weighs down currencies which would naturally have risen much more during a cycle where commodity prices are rising.”

The Australian and New Zealand dollars – two major currencies whose fate generally depends heavily on the trends in commodities consumed by China’s booming economy – are clearly lagging behind. Each has increased by less than 0.3% in the past three months.

The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, jumped more than 5% when the central bank signaled it. can recall the stimulus. The rapid rise of the loonie could give way to pressure on civil servants to slow development and curb capital inflows, as is typically the case during commodity booms in Canada.

Last week, the Consumer and Producer Price Index reports in the United States surprised on the upside, fueling the global inflation debate amid strong Chinese producer price data. Still, market reaction has been relatively subdued after the PPI figures – with 5-year and 10-year yields easing along with a weaker greenback.

The Fed’s new “common inflation expectations” gauge, which brings together a range of these measures, hovers around 2%, a level that officials want to see exceeded for some time.

Meanwhile, prices have accelerated for materials as disparate as copper, cotton, rubber and wood, as well as for semiconductors, amid disruptions in supply and growing demand.

The disparity is a sign of the times in the midst of an evolution – perhaps a revolution – in the central bank. The Fed’s pledge to run the economy on hot rocked the markets in part because it means abandon what has long been at the heart of their strategy: acting preventively to curb inflation.

In this brave new world, market players still wonder whether to believe that officials will act before the price spikes get out of hand and do more harm than good – offset by the full employment mandate.

This message is reaching Australian and New Zealand currency traders, while for others, signs of tightening monetary policy are building up.

“The Bank of Canada and Norges Bank are the only central banks in the developed world to give a clear signal that they are considering withdrawing from monetary accommodations,” said Stephen Miller, Sydney-based investment consultant at GSFM, a business unit. of CI Financial in Canada. Corp. “The RBA beat the drums so aggressively keeping the pedal on the metal that it worked to keep the Aussie lower despite soaring iron ore prices.”

A closer look at break even rates offer further evidence that investors largely do not act on inflation concerns. The United States for 10 years break even, which climbed to an eight-year high, does not send a clear message of runaway inflation versus long-term trends.

If the potential for rampant inflation was the trigger, the spot and the forward break even The curves are said to be on an upward slope, analysts at Cornerstone Macro, led by former Fed official Roberto Perli, said in a May 11 report. Yet the two are reversed, implying a market bet that inflation is temporary.

Certainly, some of the usual correlations have broken down due to other concerns related to the pandemic. The Philippine peso, which generally moves against oil prices, is relatively stable as inflation is mitigated by weak economic growth. This relationship underscores the central bank’s mantra these days that growth and jobs should remain a higher priority than prices.

Going forward, persistent commodity prices and new hints of wage gains may start to sway the Fed’s message – and give investor reaction momentum.

“The recent record metal prices are probably just the beginning,” Howie Lee, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said in a May 11 report. Chinese demand and investments in the green economy are expected to keep iron ore and copper, in particular, on the rise, he said.

