Asia’s shares rise despite ongoing pandemic and inflation concerns





TOKYO (AP) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, in part due to the search for bargains in the recent global market, amid continued pessimism over the conronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark jumped 2.1% in the morning session to 28,412.06. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1% to 3,169.67. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 added 0.8% to 7,078.40. The Hong Kong Hang Seng jumped 1.3% to 28,551.53, while the Shanghai Composite rose nearly 0.1% to 3,519.58.

Regional markets ignored the latest data on Japan’s gross domestic product, showing that the world’s third-largest economy contracted at an annualized rate of 5.1% in January-March, its worst pace since World War II. Analysts were expecting the GDP results and do not see the situation improving anytime soon.

Yeap Jung Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore, said Asian markets were looking to “bounce back from weak virus resurgence fears.” Although Asia has been more successful in reducing COVID-19-related infections and deaths, compared to the United States and parts of Europe, concerns have grown over recent outbreaks of coronavirus cases. US stocks slipped on Monday, placing more losses on last week’s stumble, as inflation concerns continue to plague Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 10.56, or 0.3%, to 4,163.29, as tech stocks and other old market darlings again took the biggest losses. The benchmark has just seen a weekly decline of 1.4% from its all-time high, which would have been even worse without a late rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.34, or 0.2%, to 34,327.79, while the Nasdaq composite fell 50.93, or 0.4%, to 13,379.05. Most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but pockets of strength helped contain the damage. Energy stocks surged as the price of crude oil rose, while producers of metals and other commodities also climbed. The Russell 2000 Smaller Equity Index edged up 2.49, or 0.1%, to 2,227.12. These are the latest back and forth for a market swept away by concerns about whether the rise in inflation will prove temporary or last, as well as enthusiasm for a recovering economy. Prices are rising for everything from car insurance to dining out as the economy emerges from a coma induced by last year’s pandemic. If inflation persists, there is concern that the Federal Reserve will have to cut back on the broad support it provides to markets. This includes historically low interest rates and the monthly purchase of $ 120 billion of bonds intended to fuel the labor market and the economy. Higher interest rates weigh on most of the stock market, but they hit especially hard stocks considered the most expensive and those that climb for expected profits in the future. This has put additional pressure on tech stocks and high-growth companies that have dominated the market for years. Apple, Microsoft and Tesla were three of the heaviest weights in the S&P 500 on Monday, falling to between 0.9% and 2.2%. Over the past few weeks, reports of explosive earnings from the tech titans and much of the rest of US business have helped validate the huge inventories that have been held for more than a year. The economy continues to strengthen with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and the S&P 500 has soared to an 11.3% gain in the first four months of the year. That’s a bigger gain than the market in half of the past 20 full years. “History says that whenever we’ve had such a strong start to the year, we tend to pause and digest some of those gains,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “In a lot of ways, it’s pretty natural.” Despite all the concerns about inflation, many professional investors echo the Federal Reserve in saying that they expect the rise in prices to remain only “transient.” Many Wall Street analysts also expect strong growth in corporate earnings to continue throughout the year as the economy and labor market improve. This should help support stock prices, although it may not give an extra boost after stocks surged last year when earnings crated. In energy trading, benchmark US crude added 21 cents to $ 66.48 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose 25 cents to $ 69.71 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 109.15 Japanese yen from 109.27 yen. The euro cost $ 1.2166, compared to $ 1.2150. ___ AP Business writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed.

