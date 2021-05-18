Business
2 options reveal plans to bring more light to refurbished New York station
New York Governor Andrew Cuomos’ most recent route to redevelop Penn Station to be a brighter, better, and more commuter-friendly location is now public, and the agencies that proposed it are seeking feedback from motorcyclists on the version they prefer.
This shot, which tries to bring more light into the underground station, is part of Empire Station’s latest proposal launched by the Board of Governors to repair Penn Station. This plan would fund renovations and improvements to public transportation by allowing the construction of 10 skyscrapers in the surrounding neighborhood of midtown Manhattan.
It includes building an annex for NJ Transit trains so that track space can be freed up to allow more Metro North trains to use Penn Station.
This part of the Empire Station was developed after a year-long review process by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Amtrak and NJ Transit, in conjunction with architects FXCollaborative and engineering consultants WSP. It was made public at the end of last month.
Rider feedback is sought on two alternatives, a single level option and a two level proposal that would build glass atriums to bring light into the resort in multiple locations. One is mid-block, unused traffic lane between 2 Penn Plaza and Madison Square Garden. It would be converted into a spacious and bright train hall with prominent new entrances on 33rd and 31st Streets near Seventh Avenue.
Another two-level alternative could be combined with a majestic new entrance on Eighth Avenue and a light-flooded west train concourse that would provide a larger waiting area than the grand concourse at Grand Central Terminals. This would be built in the space now occupied by the 5,600-seat Hulu theater in Madison Square Gardens, which would be purchased from MSG, as part of the plans.
Cuomo hinted that the theater should be purchased as part of a friendly and negotiated condemnation and the removal of Madison Square Garden Theater when he unveiled the first version of the Empire Station concept in January 2016.
This part of the plan proposes to tap into federal funding through the $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan proposed by the Biden administrations, according to the concept.
The two alternatives would also reuse the Penn Station space left by Amtrak after most operations were transferred to the Moynihan train concourse across Eighth Avenue on January 1.
The public can comment on this part of the Empire Station on the MTA website.
The comprehensive plan, which includes the construction of 10 skyscrapers to provide funding, is opposed by a coalition of civic, historic preservation and good government groups who argue that real estate and not transportation is the basis of the plans. and take control and review of development. far from the city.
The larger plan calls for a wholesale redevelopment of the surrounding neighborhood, including the demolition of the Pennsylvania Hotel, the city’s second oldest working Catholic Church, and the Gothic Gimbels Skybridge between buildings on 32nd Street.
Opponents also question the wisdom of including new office development in the plan after the coronavirus pandemic empties offices. As employers begin to bring workers back to workplaces, experts said they would likely be on a hybrid basis, with the workweek split between working from home and the office.
In one letter sent to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Last month, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to suspend review of the Empire Station complex project until a cost-benefit analysis of alternatives is completed and a plan full implementation plan be developed for Penn Station.
Direct traffic would allow for greater capacity by letting trains drop off passengers and continue to other destinations instead of parking at the station. Continuous traffic has the future potential of allowing trains to stop at Penn and continue to run on other railroads, once technical issues such as a common electrical system are agreed to supply them.
When an alternative is chosen, MTA, Amtrak and NJ Transit will work with federal partners on an environmental impact assessment for Penn Expansion, as well as other processes required by the federal government, all in concert with a public review. In progress.
