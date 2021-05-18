Sensex increases by more than 600 points to recover 50,000 in the first transactions; Smart above 15,000 points





The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark stock indexes rose around 1% on Tuesday, as sentiment was high amid declining cases of fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country and positive signals in the global market. The S&P BSE Sensex recovered the 50,000 mark in opening deals while the Nifty 50 recovered 15,000 levels. At 9:29 a.m., the Sensex was up 640.42 points (1.29%) to 50,221.15, while the Nifty was trading at 15,116.15, up 193.00 points (1.29 %). India reported 2.63 lakh cases on Monday and saw its active cases drop to around 1.65 lakh on Monday, the biggest drop on record. There are now 33.52 lakh active cases in the country. This is the second day in a row that the new cases reported were below the 3 lakh mark. Click here to follow Covid-19 LIVE updates HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finance and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were among the major contributors to Sensex in early exchanges. Among sectors, major Bank Nifty was trading above 1.5 percent at the start of trading, thanks to gains in shares of Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bandhan Bank. The Nifty Financial Services Index also rose around 1.5%, led by Bajaj Finance, Shriram Transport Finance Company and Muthoot Finance. Outside of these, the Nifty Metal Index was trading over 2.5 percent higher thanks to Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel. During the previous session, Sensex jumped 848.18 points (1.74%) to settle at 49,580.73 and Nifty rose 245.35 points (1.67%) to end at 14,923.15. “The positive trigger for the market now is the steadily declining new cases of Covid and steadily increasing recovery rates. The latest figures (2.62 lakh new cases and 4.22 lakh recoveries) indicate a continuation of this positive trend. The market does not take into account the gradual lifting of general lockdowns from the beginning of June. Although growth and earnings will be affected in the first quarter, a smart recovery can be expected in the following quarters, ”said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, in a pre-market statement. Earlier in the day. “Sector rotation and value purchases are pushing up financials, especially bank stocks. The latest trends indicate that the stress in the banking system is not as bad as previously feared. With the gradual unlocking of the economy, credit growth is expected to resume from June, improving the outlook for frontline financial services. Market action will likely be stock specific in the coming days as the market reacts to the fourth quarter numbers and likely trends, ”he added. Global market Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, brushing aside concerns of an increase in regional coronavirus infections and a subdued session on Wall Street, while nervousness about inflation helped push gold prices to highs of three. month. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 1.06% after a mixed session on Monday, still failing to recoup losses of recent weeks amid new clusters of COVID-19 cases that are driving some economies to impose new anti-virus measures. Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.2% on strong earnings reports and bargain hunting, while Hong Kong stocks rose 1.24%. China’s top-notch CSI300 index was 0.20 percent lower. –Reuters Global Market Inputs

